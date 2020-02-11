The Queen’s grandson is getting a divorce. Here are 5 other royal couples who called it quits.

The Queen’s grandson Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn Kelly have announced their plans to divorce after 12 years.

“The decision to divorce and share custody [of their children] came about after many months of discussions and although sad, is an amicable one,” a spokesperson for the couple told Insider.

Although once forbidden, divorce is now pretty common in the royal family.

All of Queen Elizabeth’s children, apart from Prince Edward, have divorced.

Insider has rounded up the most recent royal couples to split in chronological order, spanning from 1901 to present day.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

1901: Queen Victoria forbade her granddaughter, Princess Victoria, from divorcing her husband. The couple only split after the monarch passed away.

caption Queen Victoria. source Franz Xaver Winterhalter/Wikimedia Commons

Princess Victoria of Edinburgh wed Grand Duke Ernest of Hesse in 1894.

The marriage was arranged by Queen Victoria, who hadn’t allowed her granddaughter to marry her first choice, Cyril Vladimirovich Romanov.

There were numerous issues with the marriage, according to History Extra. Not only was Victoria in love with another man, but Earnest’s sexuality had apparently come under question.

Despite this, Queen Victoria did not allow the couple to divorce. They were finally able to separate after she passed away in 1901.

1978: Queen Elizabeth’s sister, Princess Margaret, divorced Lord Snowdon amid rumors of affairs on both sides.

Like Princess Victoria before her, Margaret already had sights on another man years before marrying Antony Armstrong-Jones.

Margaret initially wanted to marry a divorcee, Peter Townsend, but it was thought that the Queen and the Church of England had put pressure on the royal to change her mind.

She made a statement in 1955, confirming that she would not marry Townsend.

Five years later, and she was married to Jones, and the couple’s royal wedding was the first to be televised in the UK.

After 20 years of marriage, the couple announced they would separate after they both reportedly had affairs.

1992: Princess Anne and Mark Phillips’ marriage crumbled after The Sun published letters the royal sent to another man.

source Bettmann/ Getty Images.

While it had been suggested that both Anne and Phillips has been unfaithful in the marriage, there was no detail of this until The Sun published private letters exchanged between the princess and Sir Timothy Laurence, one of the Queen’s employees.

“Buckingham Palace has confirmed that one of the queen’s equerries, Comdr. Timothy Laurence, 34, has written four intimate letters to Anne,” People wrote in 1989, as cited by Harper’s Bazaar.

The divorce was finalized in 1992, and Anne went on to marry Laurence months later.

1996: Princess Diana famously spoke on Panorama about the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles, saying “there were three of us in this marriage.”

When asked if she thought Camilla Parker-Bowles was a factor in her separation from Charles, Diana said in the 1995 interview: “Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”

The couple finally divorced, upon request from the Queen, in 1996.

Prince Charles went on to marry Camilla in 2006, though she had also previously been married. She and her former husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, divorced in 1995.

1996: Although Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson divorced 24 years ago, they remain close friends to this day.

The couple have maintained a family unit with their daughters, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.

Ferguson even spoke out in Andrew’s defense last year, following his connection to the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

“Andrew is a true and real gentleman and is stoically steadfast to not only his duty but also his kindness and goodness of always seeing the best in people,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I am deeply supportive and proud of this giant of a principled man, that dares to put his shoulder to the wind and stands firm with his sense of honour and truth.”

2020: Peter Phillips and Autumn Kelly have become the latest royal couple to call it quits.

The couple separated last year, however only confirmed the split this week after the British press broke the news.

A spokesperson for the couple denied rumors that Kelly could return to her native country, Canada, with the statement: “Both Peter and Autumn will remain in Gloucestershire to bring up their two children where they have been settled for a number of years.”

Read more:

Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson called him a ‘true and real gentleman’ following his BBC interview

The Queen’s grandson Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn Kelly are divorcing after 12 years, but the couple denied rumors that she’ll follow Meghan Markle to Canada

Princess Diana’s former chef told us what it was like to live with the royal family at Kensington Palace