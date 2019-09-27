Peter Queally came-from-behind to beat Ryan Scope at the Bellator show in Dublin, then jumped on the fence to celebrate with Conor McGregor who was cageside

caption Conor McGregor celebrates with Peter Queally. source Bellator MMA

Peter Queally enjoyed a thumping come-from-behind victory at the 3Arena on Friday.

Queally looked like he was on the cusp of defeat but turned things around with ground-and-pound to beat Ryan Scope in the second round.

He then jumped on top of the fence and celebrated with his Straight Blast Gym friend Conor McGregor, who was cageside at the time.

Watch footage of the fight, as well as the celebration, right here.

Queally had it tough against Scope, who inflicted nasty ground-and-pound on the Irishman while he had top position and looked like he could have finished his opponent in the second round.

Watch Scope on top right here:

That was close! A big head kick from Ryan Scope drops Peter Queally. Scope unable to finish the Irishman, though. Watch #BellatorDublin LIVE on Channel 5 ???????? and Virgin Media ???????? pic.twitter.com/Rw67rgLr00 — Bellator Europe (@Bellator_Europe) September 27, 2019

But Queally showed incredible character to flip the momentum, get off his back and onto his feet, before knocking Scope to the floor with thudding punching, before finishing the Englishman with a succession of brutal right hands to the face.

Elated with the turnaround and the stoppage win, Queally jumped on top of the fence and celebrated with McGregor, who attended the Dublin venue to support his Straight Blast Gym friends and teammates.

Watch the finish and the celebration with McGregor here:

Peter Queally has done it! Despite being dropped early in round 1, "The Showstopper" puts on an epic comeback to finish Ryan Scope! Watch #BellatorDublin LIVE on Channel 5 ???????? and Virgin Media ???????? pic.twitter.com/L1AKDYRzc0 — Bellator Europe (@Bellator_Europe) September 27, 2019

McGregor’s celebration on Friday was muted compared to his wild behavior at a Bellator event in Ireland two years ago.

McGregor intended to storm the Bellator 187 cage so he could savour his teammate Charlie Ward’s victory over John Redmond, but he ended up shoving a referee and causing chaos.

Bellator posted a video of the incident on its YouTube page. It has been viewed 1.5 million times.