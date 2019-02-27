Peter Thiel’s investment firm is reportedly delivering huge returns to investors

caption Peter Thiel. source Fred Prouser / Reuters

Peter Thiel’s VC firm is delivering huge returns for investors, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Founders Fund is returning $4.60 on every dollar invested as part of its fourth fund in 2011.

The returns were buoyed by Founders Fund’s stakes in companies including Airbnb and Stripe.

Peter Thiel’s early investment in Facebook made him a billionaire. Now, the investments made through his VC firm Founders Fund are delivering huge returns for others.

According to documents reviewed by The Wall Street Journal, Founders Fund is returning $4.60 on every dollar invested as part of its fourth fund in 2011.

This compares to an industry average of returns of $2.11 for funds in the same year, according to figures from Cambridge Associates based on TVPI, which measures the total value created by a fund.

The returns, which the Journal said were accurate as of the third-quarter of 2018, were buoyed by Founders Fund’s stakes in companies including Airbnb and Stripe.

Airbnb is expected to IPO, as is another Founders Fund firm, Palantir Technologies, the data company cofounded by Thiel himself in 2003. Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Lyft are also part of its portfolio.

The returns come after a number of investing partners left Founders Fund over the past two years, including founding partner Luke Nosek. The investment vehicle has just hired Keith Rabois, a longtime friend of Thiel, according to the Journal.

“Peter’s been the most influential person in my career and the ability to work with him again was just compelling,” Rabois said. “He’s the smartest person I’ve met.”

Founders Fund did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.