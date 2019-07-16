Peter Thiel, Trump’s biggest fan in Silicon Valley, says he is ‘most scared’ of Elizabeth Warren in the presidential race

caption Peter Thiel spoke to Tucker Carlson on Fox News. source YouTube/Fox News

Silicon Valley venture capitalist Peter Thiel went on Fox News to talk about accusations he levelled at Google during a speech at the National Conservatism conference on Sunday.

Carlson asked Thiel, an avid Trump supporter, which of the Democratic 2020 candidates he finds most impressive.

Thiel said he is “most scared” of Elizabeth Warren because she is “actually talking about the economy.”

Silicon Valley’s most high-profile Donald Trump supporter said he is “most scared” of Elizabeth Warren out of all of the Democratic 2020 candidates.

Paypal founder and Facebook director Peter Thiel gave a rare interview to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on Monday, in which he mostly expanded on comments he had made about Google at the National Conservatism conference in Washington.

Thiel called Google “seemingly treasonous,” and accused it of allowing its AI tools to be used by China but not the US military. He added that the search giant should be investigated by the FBI and CIA.

Thiel has long been a vocal supporter of President Trump, and at the end of the interview, Carlson asked him which of the Democratic 2020 candidates he finds most impressive.

“I’m most scared by Elizabeth Warren,” replied Thiel. “I think she’s the one who’s actually talking about the economy, which is the only thing that I think matters by far the most.”

“Almost all the others are equally unimpressive in the sense that it’s all identity politics of one flavor or another,” he added. Thiel joked that he couldn’t rank them because that would mean ranking “the different identities, and which one’s more privileged and more special.”

Thiel also name-checked Warren during his speech at the National Conservatism conference on Sunday, in reference to her calls to break up big tech companies like Facebook, Google, and Amazon.

Bloomberg reports that Thiel didn’t endorse this policy, and said Google employees donating to her campaign represented a problem. “Silicon Valley is getting a little bit of a bad conscience,” Thiel said.

