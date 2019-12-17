Meet the 30 women competing for Peter Weber’s heart on this season of ‘The Bachelor’

caption Peter Weber. source ABC

After a season of trying to win Hannah Brown’s heart, complete with a much-discussed night in a windmill, Peter “Pilot Pete” Weber is set to take off on a journey to find love (pun intended).

The 30 women trying to win his heart were revealed on December 16 via livestream, with commentary from none other than Chris Harrison.

Here are the 30 women who will appear on Weber’s season of “The Bachelor,” from pageant queens to cattle ranchers to three different flight attendants.

Megan is a 26-year-old flight attendant from San Francisco, California.

According to ABC, Megan is a flight attendant just like her mother and grandmother before her. She said her “mother is her best friend. They talk every day.” She is a “face-mask enthusiast” and hopes to travel to Zion National Park one day.

Kylie is a 26-year-old entertainment sales associate from Santa Monica, California.

Kylie’s “last and only relationship ended three years ago after her long-term boyfriend turned out to be a big cheater.”

Other things to know about her are that “flaky and pessimistic people” are her pet peeve, her dream vacation is a safari in Africa, and she grew up playing softball and calls herself a “batting cage queen.”

Courtney is a 26-year-old cosmetologist from Venice, Florida.

Courtney “is a Florida girl through and through,” and “has been in two serious relationships and is done wasting her time with boys.”

According to ABC, “nothing makes Courtney happier than drinking a nice glass of wine while taking in a gorgeous view,” and her biggest turn on is a man in cowboy boots. She’s also extremely claustrophobic.

Victoria P. is a 27-year-old nurse from Alexandria, Louisiana.

“Victoria lost her father at a young age and both her mother and sister struggled with drug addiction,” reported ABC. She is also the former Miss Louisiana.

Things to know about Victoria: If she could travel anywhere in the world, it’d be Italy; her biggest fears are “murky water she can’t see her feet in,” and chicken served on the bone; and she hates raisins in her cookies.

Lauren is a 26-year-old marketing executive from Glendale, California.

Lauren is a “boss woman” who works as a marketing executive for a beauty company and also manages her own fashion blog.

She also has “exit interviews” with all of her exes to figure out what went wrong, has traveled all over the world (except for Texas, which is on her bucket list), and she spent one season as a Laker Girl.

Tammy is a 24-year-old house flipper from Syracuse, New York.

Tammy’s family immigrated to Syracuse during the Vietnam War, and she credits her “go-go-go attitude” to her parents – it came in handy when she challenged her high school to let her join the boy’s wrestling team. She ended up having a 7-1 wrestling record.

Other fun facts about Tammy include that she loves to travel so much that she has the vanity license plate “JETSETTR”; she ended her last relationship by ghosting him; and she considers herself a tomboy. She also didn’t tell her mom she was going on “The Bachelor” until right now – surprise!

Madison is a 23-year-old foster parent recruiter from Auburn, Alabama.

Madison is “hoping to find someone who shares the same religious values that she and her family have.” She also loves working with foster kids and wants to open an orphanage one day.

That’s not all though – Madison would rather “rock a cool pair of Jordans than any heel,” and if she was stranded on an island, the one book she’d bring is the Bible.

Deandra is a 23-year-old home care coordinator from Plano, Texas.

While Deandra was born in Texas and lives there now, she grew up in Maine and also spent a lot of time in Nigeria, where her father was born. She is one of 10 siblings.

Other things to know about Deandra: She considers herself to be a “farmer’s market aficionado,” hates EDM (electronic dance music), and still cries when she gets blood drawn.

Jenna is a 22-year-old nursing student from New Lenox, Illinois.

Jenna considers herself a “fun, down-to-earth, Midwestern girl.” She’s also a “passionate foodie” who would love to eat pasta with Chrissy Teigen. She has a pet goldfish named George, and she loves both bowling and knitting.

Avonlea is a 27-year-old cattle rancher from Fort Worth, Texas.

Avonlea lived on a ranch until she was 13, and according to ABC, assumed everyone had cattle in their homes until then. Now, she has a degree in ranch management, and she is also a local model in Texas.

Her other interests include scuba diving, traveling around the US in her RV, playing guitar, and listening to audiobooks. Avonlea also said she thanks her cows for their hard work every time she milks them.

Jasmine is a 25-year-old client relations manager from Houston, Texas.

Jasmine has been in one serious relationship that lasted for three years, but when her ex decided that he didn’t want kids, Jasmine broke up with him. ABC also said that “she will consider proposing herself if she finds a man who can get her Chick-fil-A on a Sunday.”

Her biggest turnoff is a guy who sits at home all day playing video games. Her best friend is her golden retriever named Gnarles Barkley, and the man of her dreams is a guy who will help her build a table.

Natasha is a 31-year-old event planner from New York City.

Natasha is looking for “someone who is kind, smart and laid back, but who also knows how to have a good time.”

More fun facts about Natasha include that she loves “disco yoga,” she has a cross and dagger tattoo on her back, and she is afraid of rats, mice, spiders, and anything else that crawls.

Hannah Ann is a 23-year-old model from Knoxville, Tennessee.

In addition to modeling, Hannah Ann loves to paint and dabbles in interior decorating. By her own admission, when she gets nervous, she talks a lot. She also “could watch home improvement shows all day and never get bored,” and she has decorated her home with all her own paintings.

Mykenna is a 22-year-old fashion blogger from Langley, British Columbia.

This season’s resident Canadian, Mykenna, is inspired by her grandparents, who were together for 61 years and got engaged on their first date. She’s also obsessed with “Grey’s Anatomy,” loves hitting up car shows with her dad, and dreams of starting her own charity.

Jade is a 26-year-old flight attendant from Mesa, Arizona.

Jade got married when she was super young, due to pressure from her community – she grew up in Mormon culture – but got divorced by the time she was 22. Even though she’s a flight attendant, she’s absolutely terrified of heights.

Jade also claims “she hosts the best game night in town,” and considers her life aesthetic to be “organized chaos.”

Payton is a 23-year-old business development rep from Wellesley, Massachusetts.

Payton “is the type of woman who goes into a bar alone and leaves with 100 new best friends,” according to ABC. She loves to be the life of the party and she has an extreme case of FOMO (fear of missing out).

She also loves talking to strangers, and currently lives in her parents’ basement.

Sydney is a 24-year-old retail marketing manager from Birmingham, Alabama.

Sydney is “fiery, fierce and not a force you want to mess with,” and is getting over a devastating break-up. However, she still believes in love, and her favorite holiday is Valentine’s Day.

More things to know about Sydney: She loves to salsa dance, and tries to jog at least once a day – and then rewards herself with a homemade cupcake.

Shiann is a 27-year-old administrative assistant from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Shiann’s hobbies include “traveling to foreign countries and competitive horseback riding.” Skydiving is at the top of her bucket list. According to her, the best part of her body is her lower back.

Kiarra is a 23-year-old nanny from Kennesaw, Georgia.

Kiarra is looking for “someone who is willing to find my car keys when I lose them once a week.” Her biggest fear is being trapped at the top of a roller coaster, and her biggest turnoff is men who grind their teeth. Her favorite activity is napping – sounds like someone else we know.

Alayah is 24 years old, hails from San Antonio, Texas, and is the current reigning Miss Texas USA.

It took Alayah four times to win the coveted Miss Texas title, and ABC has teased that people from her pageant past may resurface during the season. Alayah also loves Reddit, writing poetry, and says her spirit animal is the Texas Longhorn. Hook ’em!

Katrina is a 28-year-old pro sports dancer from Chicago, Illinois.

One of the biggest topics of discussion in Katrina’s family is marriage – her parents have been together 40 years and were high school sweethearts, her younger brother is marrying his high school sweetheart in April, and her younger sister is probably going to get engaged soon.

Fun facts about Katrina include: Her Halloween costume last year was her hairless cat, Jasmine (Jasmine dressed up as Katrina); she loves staying up late and eating junk food; and her biggest pet peeve is not being in control.

Savannah is a 27-year-old realtor from Houston, Texas.

Savannah enjoys roller skating and shopping at Revolve, and is ready to leave Texas behind. She also loves a vampire facial, hanging out on her porch and feeding turtles – she actually calls herself the “Turtle Princess” – and had a tattoo removed when she tried out to be a cheerleader for the Houston Texans.

Maurissa is a 23-year-old patient care coordinator from Atlanta, Georgia.

Maurissa is another beauty queen, and was crowned Miss Teen Montana, but she said “it was one of the worst times in her life,” as the pageant gave her body image issues. After breaking up with her long-term boyfriend, she moved to Atlanta and lost 80 pounds.

When she’s feeling confident, she likes to break out into song, though she does say she prefers to surround herself with more mature people. In fact, all her best friends have at least a decade on her.

Alexa is a 27-year-old aesthetician from Chicago, Illinois.

Alexa grew up on a farm, but after breaking up with her high school sweetheart, she moved to the city, got her aesthetician license, and opened her own waxing salon.

Some fun facts about Alexa include that while she loves amusement parks, she hates roller coasters; she decided to move to Chicago based on a game of heads or tails; and she loves her book club.

Sarah is a 24-year-old medical radiographer from Knoxville, Tennessee.

Sarah “enjoys being outdoors, paddle boarding, reading, listening to podcasts and binge watching a good series on a rainy day,” as well as cooking, Key West, Florida, and electronic music. However, she absolutely hates slugs.

Eunice is a 23-year-old flight attendant from Chicago, Illinois.

Eunice calls herself a “reformed party girl who is ready to get serious about settling down.” Her parents have never met a single one of her boyfriends, because it never gets that serious.

Her favorite holiday is Christmas because she loves Christmas music, her favorite country is Greece (and she loves drinking ouzo), and her favorite dance move is the “ponytail helicopter.”

Kelley is a 27-year-old attorney from Chicago, Illinois.

Kelley’s last long-term relationship was also a long-distance one – and we mean long. It meant commuting to Jordan once or twice a month. However, they broke up once she realized she didn’t want to move to the Middle East.

Predictably, Kelley loves to travel and has been to 26 countries. She hates when people don’t listen to her, and she’s allergic to gluten, dairy, and black tea.

Lexi is a 26-year-old marketing coordinator from New York City.

Lexi moved to NYC from her hometown of Jacksonville, Florida, because she has “too much sass for the suburb life.” She’d also rather be buried alive than trapped in a room with frogs, and she is extremely turned off by people who are desperate.

Kelsey is a 28-year-old professional clothier from Des Moines, Iowa.

Kelsey is another pageant queen – she was crowned Miss Iowa in 2017 and competed at Miss USA. To quote “Shrek,” Kelsey says “she is like an onion; she has many layers.” She also loves chocolate and loathes flowers, and describes herself as “feisty and stubborn.”

Victoria F. is a 25-year-old medical sales rep from Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Victoria is “very tied into her local community,” where she works part-time at a yoga studio, though she is more passionate about her medical sales career. She also needs a man who isn’t afraid to cry in public, loves country music, and the most important woman in her life is her grandmother.