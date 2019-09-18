6 things to know about Peter Weber, the commercial airline pilot who was just named the next ‘Bachelor’ star

caption Peter Weber competed on Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette.” source ABC/John Fleenor

Former “Bachelorette” contestant and pilot Peter Weber was just named the next Bachelor.

Weber, who was the third runner-up on Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette,” quickly became a fan-favorite for his honesty and kindness.

He also caused quite a stir during Fantasy Suites, after Brown revealed that she and Weber had had sex multiple times while staying in a windmill one night.

Pilot and former “Bachelorette” contestant Peter Weber was revealed to be ABC’s next Bachelor during the season finale of “Bachelor in Paradise” on Tuesday night.

Weber is a commercial pilot who was the third runner-up on former pageant queen Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette,” but lost out to Tyler Cameron and Jed Wyatt.

Despite not getting a chance to propose to Brown, 27-year-old Weber was still a fan-favorite at the end of the season, especially after it came to light that Wyatt had a girlfriend right before coming on the show.

Here are six things to know about Peter Weber, the next Bachelor.

Weber grew up in Westlake Village, California – ‘five minutes away’ from the Bachelor mansion – and still lives at home

During Weber’s appearance on the “Bachelor in Paradise” finale, host Chris Harrison revealed that the next Bachelor had actually grown up in close proximity to the famed “Bachelor” mansion.

“You’re different from any other Bachelor we’ve ever had,” Harrison said to Weber.

“We’ve never had somebody who lives about five minutes from the Bachelor mansion. You literally grew up in the shadows of that mansion.”

Weber revealed he’d tried to gain access to the elusive mansion when he was younger.

“I used to try to sneak onto the mansion about 10 years ago, when I was in high school,” Weber said. “Now, opening night, I’m going to be there with limos coming in… that’s crazy to me.”

And according to Weber’s bio on the ABC website, he still lives at home – until “The Bachelor” starts filming again, that is.

He’s half-Cuban and half-German and can speak both languages.

During his hometown visit with Brown during her season, Weber revealed that he’s of German and Cuban heritage, and can even speak both languages, although his fluency in either one seems up for debate.

In a particularly memorable scene, Weber urges Brown in Spanish to join him and his family at the table where they’ll eat “como los Cubanos” [like Cubans] before leading his family in a German prayer-song.

Brown seemed a little nonplussed at the whole thing, but Weber’s background formed a key part of their hometown date, and will likely be talked about more in his season of “The Bachelor.”

He’s a commercial pilot who flies for Delta

Weber’s occupation as a pilot certainly caught Brown’s attention during the first night of the show, when he donned his pilot uniform for the inaugural cocktail party and rose ceremony.

A post on Weber’s Instagram reveals that the next Bachelor became a pilot for Delta in 2018 – something he referred to as his “dream” job.

“I feel like a little kid right now and I’ll never forget this feeling,” Weber wrote in the heartfelt post.

He encountered some controversy when an ex-girlfriend claimed he broke up with her because of the show

While still a contestant on the show, an ex-girlfriend of Weber’s spoke up about the end of their relationship, which she claimed was due to his getting cast on “The Bachelorette.”

Model Calee Lutes told “Entertainment Tonight” that Weber wasn’t completely honest with her when he abruptly ended their relationship after six months.

“He absolutely betrayed me,” she said. “He interviewed for a reality dating show while simultaneously planning a future with me. I trusted him entirely and he pulled the rug out from under me.”

caption Peter Weber is a pilot for Delta. source ABC/Ed Herrera

Lutes said that the two had talked about moving in together, and even said “I love you” before Weber broke up with her. She even told “Entertainment Tonight” that she didn’t think her ex would make a good Bachelor.

“I know he’s not ready to settle down, so I think it would be a huge mistake if he were to be the Bachelor,” Lutes said.

“I would hate to see him hurt more people,” she added.

Weber, for his part, denied Lutes’ accusations that “The Bachelorette” contributed to their breakup.

“I was very serious in trying to progress that relationship and move it forward,” Weber told People.

“And she wasn’t on the same page as me,” he continued. “That being said, I wasn’t going to waste her time or my time. But the casting process and my first interview was months after we broke up.”

Weber’s castmate and “Bachelorette” winner Jed Wyatt was also revealed to have had a girlfriend before going on the show -only to get dumped by Brown in the aftermath.

caption Peter Weber was the third runner-up on Hannah Brown’s season of “The Bachelorette.” source ABC/John Fleenor

Weber was the only contestant to ask Brown to officially be his girlfriend

Early on in “The Bachelorette,” Weber won over Brown (and many members of Bachelor Nation) when he officially asked her to be his girlfriend – making him the only man to do so.

Throughout the entire season, Weber was generally portrayed as a gentleman, staying above the petty drama and making sure Brown was taken care of and treated with respect.

caption Chris Harrison, left, announced that Peter Weber was the new Bachelor on Tuesday night. source ABC/John Fleenor

He caused quite a stir during Fantasy Suites after it was revealed that he and Brown had sex four times in the course of one night in a windmill

Arguably Weber’s biggest moment during “The Bachelorette” came during the Fantasy Suite dates where the star and contestants can spend the night alone without cameras. Weber and Brown spent their Fantasy Suite date night in a windmill in Greece.

While contestants are typically tight-lipped about whether or not they’ve been intimate, Brown let slip that she and Weber had had sex multiple times during a fight with Luke Parker – a contestant who’d told Brown that he’d want to leave the show if she’d had sex with anyone else.

And during an appearance on “After the Final Rose,” Brown clarified that she and Weber had had sex a total of four times.

“I was a little dishonest about something,” the Alabama native revealed.

“Since it’s out there, and I did say there was something that Peter and I did twice … it was actually four times!”

Weber playfully chided Brown for her admission.

“I can’t believe you just said that!” he told her.