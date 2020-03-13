The real winner of ‘The Bachelor’ was Peter Weber’s mom Barb

caption Peter Weber’s mom Barb didn’t approve of Madison Prewett. source Barb Weber/Instagram; Madison Prewett/Instagram

Peter Weber and Madison Prewett announced that they’d parted ways since the season finale of ABC’s “The Bachelor” in two separate Instagram posts on Thursday.

Following the news of her son’s breakup, Peter’s mom Barb shared a video of her and two friends singing John Denver’s “Leaving on a Jet Plane.”

Many fans speculated that her video was a nod to the couple’s split, which Barb predicted during the “After the Final Rose” special on Tuesday.

Peter Weber and Madison Prewett confirmed that they’re no longer dating on Thursday night, which was exactly what Peter’s mom Barb hoped would happen.

The news arrived after the couple rekindled on Tuesday’s “The Bachelor: After the Final Rose” special, when Prewett returned after learning that Peter called off his engagement with Hannah Ann Sluss.

The 23-year-old Alabama-native initially left the show due to her and Peter’s fundamental differences, which were highlighted after he was intimate with other contestants despite Prewett’s request for him to act otherwise.

Two days after the final segment aired, Peter shared the update on Instagram along with a photo of himself standing alone.

“Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further. Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us. The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure,” Peter wrote.

Prewett also confirmed the news and posted an Instagram picture of herself and Peter from Tuesday’s show.

She wrote, “As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things. I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did.”

Barb, who openly rooted for her son to end up with Sluss, shared her own Instagram video Thursday night. She and two friends sing John Denver’s “Leaving On a Jet Plane” in the video.

Although she didn’t mention Prewett in the video and hasn’t confirmed that it’s related to the breakup, many fans interpreted the lyrics, “leavin’ on a jet plane, Don’t know when I’ll be back again” to be a direct reference to her departure from “Pilot Pete’s” life.

“way to ruin the good thing madi and peter had,” one user commented. Another wrote, “madison deserved better.”

During the “After the Final Rose” ceremony on Tuesday, Barb told Chris Harrison that “everyone” in Peter’s life expected their relationship to fail due to their different religious values and clashing lifestyles.

During hometown visits, viewers watched as Peter’s family pointed out that he drinks alcohol and has been intimate with women, which could pose problems with Prewett, who doesn’t drink and is waiting to have sex until marriage.

“All his friends, all his family, everyone that knows him knows that it’s not going to work. So we’ve been trying to help them. Would we want it to work? Yes,” Barb told Harrison.

At one point during the show, Harrison asked Peter’s dad, Peter Weber Sr., to share his thoughts about his son’s relationship with Prewett.

Before her husband spoke, Barb whispered, “Di algo mal también, ayúdame,” which translates to “Say something bad also, help me.”