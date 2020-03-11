Peter Weber’s mom whispered something in Spanish on ‘The Bachelor’ that took a stab at Madison Prewett and some viewers caught it

caption Barbara Weber addressed her issues with Madison Prewett on “The Bachelor” season finale. source ABC

Peter Weber’s mom Barbara spoke Spanish to her husband when Chris Harrison asked him to share his thoughts about Madison Prewett on the season finale of ABC’s “The Bachelor” on Tuesday.

She said, “Di algo mal también, ayúdame,” which translates to “Say something bad also, help me.”

Some viewers caught the discrete moment and tweeted about the ongoing feud between Barbara, who openly preferred finalist Hannah Ann Sluss, and Prewett, who returned after leaving the show.

Peter Weber‘s mom Barbara Weber spoke openly about her feelings toward finalist Madison Prewett, who returned to the show after Peter ended his engagement with Hannah Ann Sluss, during “The Bachelor” season finale on Tuesday night.

During the “After the Final Rose” special, Prewett joined Peter on stage while Barbara, who openly preferred her son’s ex-fiancée, sat in the audience with her husband, Peter Weber Sr.

After Barbara communicated her disapproval with how Prewett acted toward her son on the show in front of the live audience, host Chris Harrison turned the attention to Peter’s father and asked him to share his thoughts.

“Di algo mal también, ayúdame,” Barbara, who is Cuban, said under her breath. The message translates to “Say something bad also, help me” in English. (Watch below at the 2:35 mark)

Upon hearing Barbara’s comment, “Bachelor” fans took to Twitter. Some of them didn’t appreciate her efforts to influence her husband’s response to the question.

Others defended Prewett, whose religious values and decision to save herself for marriage led her to leave the show after Peter was intimate with other contestants during Fantasy Suite week.

After the season finale, Prewett’s father Chad tweeted his support for his daughter. The Auburn University men’s basketball coach wrote, “Proud is an understatement. I believe in you and support you always Madi Rose!”

Prewett replied, “Love you so much.”