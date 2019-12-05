A 4,000 horsepower Peterbilt truck named Thor, the ‘most powerful big rig ever,’ just sold for $13.2 million in Saudi Arabia

source Worldwide Auctioneers

A big rig named Thor 24 just auctioned off for $13.2 million in Saudia Arabia, Automobile Magazine reported.

The truck is adorned with chrome and polished aluminum components and has a mural of its Norse god namesake.

The auction house claims Thor 24 has the largest engine ever put into a street-legal vehicle.

Visit BusinessInsider.com for more stories.

A 3,974 horsepower big rig named Thor 24 just auctioned off for a total of $13.2 million in the Riyadh Auction and Salon in Saudia Arabia, Automobile Magazine reported.

Worldwide Auctioneers, the auction house in charge of Thor24, claims the boldly named truck is the “most powerful big rig ever built” because of its horsepower rating, which is reached through a 24-cylinder engine with 12 superchargers.

The Norse god-named big rig was crafted by real estate developer Mike Harrah over seven years and thousands of hours, according to the auction house. The project cost him $7 million, Driving reported.

“Mike Harrah has accomplished a lot – a real estate developer, stunt pilot, and offshore boat racer, to name a few – but nothing else compares to his incredible vision in creating Thor – the most epic big-rig truck ever built, and named, of course, for the Norse God with unstoppable power,” the auction house wrote in a statement.

Although Thor 24 was auctioned off at $12 million, a 10% buyers premium was added, bringing its total to $13.2 million, according to Automobile.

Keep scrolling to learn more about the chromed-out menacing Thor 24, which was also recently filmed for the television show “Jay Leno’s Garage”:

Thor is powered by two 852-cubic inch V12 diesel engines.

source Worldwide Auctioneers

The crew cab semi is 44 feet long.

source Worldwide Auctioneers

The entire bottom was replaced with chrome and polished aluminum components. This includes the driveline, brakes, and frame parts.

source Worldwide Auctioneers

Chrome bits also decorate the spoiler, sunroof, panels and decorative air horns.

source Worldwide Auctioneers

This imagery continues on with the the tires, which have chrome rims and hubcaps that are embellished with spikes.

source Worldwide Auctioneers

There are even custom chrome Norse god trim pieces and allusions throughout Thor 24.

source Worldwide Auctioneers

The Thor motif also continues to the back of the truck, which is adorned with a Thor mural that has an aluminum sculpture of its name.

source Worldwide Auctioneers

It also has what the auction house calls a “1933 Ford-style tribute grille.”

source Worldwide Auctioneers

“It might be easy to dismiss this sort of attention to detail as frivolous, but backed by the actual performance, it simply proves the craftsmanship and vision evident throughout this project,” the auction house wrote.

source Worldwide Auctioneers

The truck has hookup and rigging parts in place, which allows it to still be functional.

source Worldwide Auctioneers

The interior is made up of leather that has been custom-stitched and a wood-rim steering wheel.

source Worldwide Auctioneers

It also has carved skulls, LED lights, and custom paint to add more pizzazz.

source Worldwide Auctioneers

There is even a 1,500 watt-per-channel stereo system and seven video screens, one of which is 40 inches.

source Worldwide Auctioneers

Thor 24 also has the largest engine ever placed in a street-legal vehicle, according to the auction house.

source Worldwide Auctioneers

There are 12 superchargers that give it its 3,974 horsepower, 130 mph reach, and 1,704 cubic-inches of displacement.

source Worldwide Auctioneers

Its 24 cylinders make Thor 24 the most powerful semi ever built, according to the auction house.

source Worldwide Auctioneers

The 32,000-pound truck also comes with four 12-foot drag parachutes so it can stop, too.