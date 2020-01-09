Medical officials in Ohio are deciding whether fans of the dismal Cincinnati Bengals or Cleveland Browns can qualify for medical marijuana

The State Medical Board of Ohio is considering a petition to make Bengals and Browns fans qualify for medical marijuana.

Neither team has won a playoff game since 1995, and both have averaged five or fewer wins a season for the last three years.

The board will have a preliminary vote on February 12, and a final vote in the summer.

Fans of the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals have endured a never-ending stream of losses the last two decades, but at least they have one thing to look forward to – the possibility of qualifying for medical marijuana.

Late last year, someone submitted being a Bengals/Browns fan as a possible condition necessitating medical marijuana to the State Medical Board of Ohio.

A spokesperson for the medical board confirmed to CNN on Monday that they are indeed looking into whether such a “condition” could allow a person to receive medical marijuana.

But there’s little chance that the petition will pass. According to the Cincinnati Enquirer, more than 100 potential conditions were submitted to the medical board last year for medical marijuana approval. The list was whittled down to five conditions that the medical board took seriously, including anxiety, autism spectrum disorder, depression, insomnia, and opioid use disorder. None of those five conditions passed.

The person who submitted the Bengals/Browns condition did their homework, though. In order to submit a condition to the board, the applicant has to provide several materials arguing that the ailment qualifies for consideration, including letters of support from doctors and scientific evidence.

The board will meet on February 12 and decide which of the 28 conditions will be considered, and a final vote will be held later this summer.