260,000 angry ‘Game of Thrones’ fans have signed a petition calling on the show’s writers to remake the final season

source HBO

Sure, it’s just an internet petition – but it seems to have captured the divisive nature of the final season of “Game of Thrones.”

A Change.org petition asking HBO to remake season eight of “Game of Thrones” with “competent writers” now has over 260,000 signatures, as of Thursday.

The petition was started six days ago, according to the site, meaning it was created ahead of episode five “The Bells,” which left fans reeling, but after episode four “The Last of the Starks,” which drew a mixed reaction.

“This series deserves a final season that makes sense,” the petition states. “Subvert my expectations and make it happen, HBO!”

Viewers had gripes about episode four – the killing of Missandei the only woman of color character, the abandoning of Brienne of Tarth by Jamie Lannister, the treatment of Sansa as a survivor of sexual assault, and the surprise attack on Daenerys Targaryen’s ships.

And fans were even more baffled by the show’s episode five twist: After initially getting the “hero” treatment, Daenerys broke mad, burning thousands of innocents and destroying King’s Landing.

Some critics have been similarly frustrated; “The Bells” has a 47% rating on Rotten Tomatoes making it the lowest-rated episode in the series. Two others from the final season are also in the bottom four of all “Game of Thrones” episodes in terms of Rotten Tomato ratings.

“Death, destruction, and the deterioration of Daenerys’ sanity make ‘The Bells’ an episode for the ages,” Rotten Tomatoes sums up in its Critics Consensus, “but too much plot in too little time muddles the story and may leave some viewers feeling its conclusions are unearned.”

Of course, final seasons are often thorny. And one as long-anticipated as “Game of Thrones” was bound to leave some viewers dissatisfied – especially given that the creators have long since moved past the original source material, George R.R. Martin’s books, and had to wrap up a tangle of plot points in only six episodes.

As for remaking season eight, that seems unlikely given that, according to a 2017 report from Variety, HBO spent roughly $15 million per episode on the visually stunning episodes, the last four of which are all over an hour long.

The finale airs on Sunday, May 19. Viewers will find out who wins the Iron Throne, whether it’s a satisfying ending or not.