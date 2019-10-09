Here’s exactly how much it costs to own 12 common household pets

caption It’s not cheap to own and care for a pet. source Justin Sullivan/Getty

Buying a pet can be one of the best choices a person or family makes.

But purchasing what can sometimes be a lifelong companion is no cheap feat, even if you’re sticking to traditional pets rather than exotic choices like anteaters or domesticated foxes.

Here is a list of what it costs on average to raise these 12 common household pets.

They say that a dog is man’s best friend. And, as the proud owner of a mini dachshund named Finnegan, I can’t disagree.

However, it’s undeniable that owning and caring for any pet can be an endless chain of expenses, from the expected, like food, shots, and grooming, to the unexpected, like medical and dental issues. But what does that all add up to over the course of a year – or a lifetime?

We decided to take a look at the average cost of raising different pets today. We’re not talking exotic animals like chimps or lions. These are the mainstream household pets that will do the most damage to your wallet, costing $300 or more per year.

Here is a list of 12 common household pets and the yearly costs that you can accrue raising them. Note that this list only factors in annual costs, and not one-time expenses like training classes, spaying and neutering, and cages or aquariums, or the cost of the animals themselves.

Although dogs are popular, they’re some of the most expensive animals to own as pets. A large dog will cost about $1,040.31 a year, according to the ASPCA.

Source: ASPCA

Obviously, due to their smaller size — and, thus, lesser food consumption — medium dogs don’t cost quite as much, coming in at $894 in expenses annually, according to the ASPCA.

source Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images

Source: ASPCA

Small dogs aren’t too far behind. A pint-sized pooch costs about $737 a year, according to the ASPCA.

source Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images

Source: ASPCA

You might think a feline friend would be less expensive than a dog, but the average kitty costs just a bit less than a medium dog, at $809 per year, according to the ASPCA.

source New Africa/Shutterstock

Source: ASPCA

Considering there are more than 10,000 reptile species in the world, it shouldn’t be surprising that the cost of owning one ranges quite a bit, too, totaling anywhere from $330 to $1,310 annually, according to Kiplinger.

Sources: Reptile Database, Kiplinger

A cute and fuzzy rabbit is an irresistible choice for many pet owners, but the cost of owning one is a little less appealing. It will set you back about $477.80 a year, according to the ASPCA.

source Kyodo News Stills via Getty Images

Source: ASPCA

Ferrets aren’t the most common pets. And maybe that’s due to the fact that their care and upkeep costs an average of $573.80 annually, according to the ASPCA.

source Brianna Soukup/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images

Source: ASPCA

Despite their relatively small size, Guinea pigs aren’t cheap. According to the ASPCA, it costs about $304 a year to own one.

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Source: ASPCA

Horses may not be “everyday” pets, but they’re popular enough in the US that we decided to check out their average expenses. It costs about $3,876 yearly to own a horse, according to a horse-ownership survey from the University of Maine.

source David W Cerny/Reuters

Source: University of Maine

A small bird doesn’t necessarily equal a small expense. Being a bird owner will require about $317 per year in care and upkeep, according to the ASPCA.

Source: ASPCA

Owning a pet chinchilla will definitely impress your friends — and will set you back anywhere from $340 to $670 a year, according to Beyond The Treat.

Source: Beyond The Treat

They may be prickly, but hedgehogs have a certain cachet. Owning one of these little creatures costs about $218 to $417 annually, according to Hamor Hollow, a hedgehog breeder and rescue.

source Mary Meisenzahl/Business Insider

Source: Hamor Hollow