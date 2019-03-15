PewDiePie responds with horror after reports that New Zealand mosque shooter yelled ‘subscribe to PewDiePie’ during attack

caption PewDiePie in a YouTube video posted on March 12, 2019. source YouTube/PewDiePie

PewDiePie has responded after reports that the suspected gunman in a New Zealand mass shooting told people to subscribe to his channel.

At least 49 people were killed in a terrorist attack in two mosques in Christchurch on Friday.

In a livestream video that appears to show the shooting, the suspected gunman tells people to “subscribe to PewDiePie.”

PewDiePie, real name Felix Kjellberg, said he felt “absolutely sickened having my name uttered by this person” and expressed condolences for everyone affected.

YouTube star PewDiePie has responded after reports that the man suspected of a mass shooting in New Zealand mosques mentioned him in an apparent livestream of the shooting.

PewDiePie, real name Felix Kjellberg, said on Friday that he was “sickened” that his name was mentioned by the man, who encouraged people to “subscribe to PewDiePie” in the video, which shows a man repeatedly shooting people inside a mosque.

“Just heard news of the devastating reports from New Zealand Christchurch,” Kjellberg said on Twitter.

“I feel absolutely sickened having my name uttered by this person. My heart and thoughts go out to the victims, families and everyone affected by this tragedy.”

Read more: ‘ONE OF NEW ZEALAND’S DARKEST DAYS’: At least 49 people killed in mass shootings at 2 mosques in Christchurch

“Subscribe to PewDiePie” has become a frequent refrain online. Kjellberg is the most-followed personality on YouTube, and many fans have been encouraging people to subscribe as he competes with other YouTubers, particularly the channel T-Series, the second most-popular channel on the site.

Kjellberg has made numerous remarks over his career that have been viewed as racist, anti-Semitic, and nationalist. He has never come close to endorsing violence.

It is not clear why the person in the video of the shooting mentioned PewDiePie. In a manifesto that appears linked to the shooting, the author mentions plans to conduct the attack in a way to maximise attention.

Facebook confirmed to INSIDER that it had deleted the video that appears to show the shooting.

One of New Zealand’s “darkest days.”

At least 49 people were killed when at least one gunman opened fire in two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Twitter and 8chan accounts shared links to an 74-page manifesto, purportedly from the gunman, which seeks to justify the attack with anti-immigrant, anti-Muslim ideology.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said that police were treating the incident as a terrorist attack and said it was “one of New Zealand’s darkest days.”

One man has been charged while three men and one woman have been taken into custody by law enforcement officers, police said.

Ardern described the shooting as an “unprecedented act of violence, and an act that has absolutely no place in New Zealand.”