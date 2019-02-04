PewDiePie’s war with T-Series hit the Super Bowl, as YouTuber Mr Beast turned up to the game with ‘Sub 2 PewDiePie’ shirts

caption PewDiePie, real name Felix Kjellberg. source Getty

PewDiePie has been under threat of losing his top spot as the most-subscribed channel on YouTube to Indian music channel T-Series.

Although T-Series was predicted to overtake PewDiePie, he has clung on to the top spot by campaigning for subscribers with fellow YouTube stars.

During Sunday’s Super Bowl, YouTuber Mr Beast showed his support for PewDiePie with shirts that were captured on camera.

The battle for subscriber supremacy between YouTuber PewDiePie and T-Series made an appearance during the Super Bowl on Sunday, when another YouTuber showed his support for the Swedish vlogger.

For months now PewDiePie’s spot as the most subscribed YouTube channel has been under threat from the Indian music channel T-Series.

PewDiePie has thus far clung on to the top spot as YouTube’s most subscribed channel despite predictions that T-Series would overtake him.

YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson, as known as Mr Beast, who himself commands a following of 14.5 million subscribers, promoted PewDiePie’s channel at the Super Bowl on Sunday with shirts that spelt out “Sub[scribe] 2 PewDiePie.”

ESPN’s cameras captured the stunt:

Stephen Gostkowski misses the 46-yard FG! pic.twitter.com/jEUct0ObCr — ESPN (@espn) February 3, 2019

And Donaldson claimed credit on Twitter:

We bought seats right behind the field goal, every kick on the end zone with rams paint will have our sub 2 Pewdiepie shirts. — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) February 4, 2019

It’s not Mr Beast’s first show of support. He bought radio ads and billboards promoting PewDiePie and carried out a 12-hour livestreaming stunt during which he said “PewDiePie” 100,000 times.

Other YouTubers have also rallied to PewDiePie’s cause, including Logan Paul, who offered to donate to charity if his followers subscribed to PewDiePie.

PewDiePie currently has close to 83.9 million subscribers, with T-Series hot on his heels with nigh on 83.8 million.