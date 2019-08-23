YouTuber PewDiePie got married to his longtime girlfriend — see the photos from their wedding day

- PewDiePie, one of the most popular YouTubers, got married this week to his longterm girlfriend, Marzia Bisognin.
- The Sweden-born PewDiePie, whose real name is Felix Kjellberg, has nearly 100 million subscribers on YouTube, and has an estimated net worth of $20 million. Marzia Bisognin used to be an active YouTuber, but left the platform in October 2018 to focus on her mental health.
- The couple – now Felix and Marzia Kjellberg – got married exactly eight years after they first met in a small ceremony that appears to have taken place at London’s Kew botanical garden.
- Take a look at some of the photos from the wedding, including snapshots of the ceremony and the bride’s custom-made gown.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
PewDiePie — whose real name is Felix Kjellberg — and his wife, Marzia, both shared photos from their wedding to this Instagram accounts on Tuesday.
Marzia Kjellberg wrote on her Instagram that the wedding date, August 19, was exactly eight years after the couple first met.
Source: Marzia Kjellberg on Instagram
PewDiePie proposed to Marzia Bisognin in April 2018 while the couple was on holiday in Japan. They currently live in Brighton, a seaside city in the United Kingdom, and have two dogs: pugs named Edgar and Maya.
Source: Insider
The wedding was a small, intimate affair with “our closest friends and family” in attendance, Marzia Kjellberg wrote on Instagram. Some of the guests included YouTubers JackSepticEye, GirlGamerGab, KickthePJ, and Boyinaband.
Source: Marzia Kjellberg on Instagram
The couple didn’t share where the wedding took place, but photos suggest the location is a glass greenhouse, called the Temperate House, located at London’s Kew botanical gardens.
Source: Kew Gardens
A UK jeweler estimated to Metro that the wedding cost around 75,000 GBP (nearly $92,000).
Source: Metro
Marzia Kjellberg’s blush-colored wedding dress was made by a couture designer named Joanne Fleming, who Kjellberg thanked on Instagram for “bringing my vision to life.”
Sources: Jo Fleming Design on Instagram, Marzia Kjellberg on Instagram
Additionally, embroidery on the dress’ train was done by a British artist named Susan Kennewell. The process for the dress took “months,” Kjellberg wrote on Instagram, but said the final result was her “dream dress.”
Sources: Jo Fleming Design on Instagram, Marzia Kjellberg on Instagram
The bride changed into another dress for the wedding reception. Kjellberg also shouted out designer Beauté Comme Toi for “gifting me this lovely dress to dance in.”
Source: Marzia Kjellberg on Instagram
“Our wedding day was the best day ever!” PewDiePie wrote on Instagram. “Really couldn’t have asked for a better wedding. Everything was perfect and I’m just so happy.”
Source: PewDiePie on Instagram
The wedding ended with a midnight send-off of the Kjellbergs, with guests and the couple lighting sparklers. Marzia Kjellberg said the moment was “magical.”
Source: Marzia Kjellberg on Instagram
See below for a teaser snippet of the video shot at the wedding, which PewDiePie posted to his Instagram on Wednesday.
Source: PewDiePie on Instagram