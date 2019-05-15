Tiger Woods and the 11 other golfers with the best chance to win the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black

This weekend the best golfers in the world will meet in New York at Bethpage Black to compete in the PGA Championship.

Heading into the tournament, Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, and more are all expected to be present near the top of the leaderboard.

Looking at the odds in Las Vegas, there’s a compelling mix of veterans, young upstarts, and the usual suspects projected to win the tournament.

This Thursday, golf fans around the world will turn their attention to Bethpage Black as the best players in the world compete in the PGA Championship.

After a thrilling Masters kicked off the majors of the 2019 season, it’s difficult to imagine there being any more anticipation heading into the second major of the year. Tiger Woods will look to keep his streak going after completing the comeback of his career at Augusta in April, while other younger players such as Xander Schauffele and Tommy Fleetwood are still looking to break through for the first major win of their career.

Take a look below and see who Las Vegas believes has the best chance to win at Bethpage Black this weekend. All lines are courtesy of Jeff Sherman and the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook.

Tiger Woods

Current odds: 8/1

World ranking: No. 6

Best PGA Championship finish: Won – 1999, 2000, 2006, 2007

One thing to know: Tiger Woods knows his way around Bethpage Black, having won the U.S. Open at the course in 2002. He’s the betting favorite heading into the PGA Championship, including one $100,000 bet that Woods will win the three remaining majors on the 2019 schedule.

Dustin Johnson

Current odds: 10/1

World ranking: No. 1

Best PGA Championship finish: T5 – 2010

One thing to know: Dustin Johnson’s game should play well at Bethpage Black. As one of the longest players on tour, Johnson should be able to manage the treacherous 500-yard par 4s the course presents.

Brooks Koepka

Current odds: 10/1

World ranking: No. 3

Best PGA Championship finish: Won – 2018

One thing to know: Few players have been as dominant at majors over the past four years as Brooks Koepka, with three wins, and five more top-10 finishes since 2015. As the reigning PGA Champion, and coming off a second place at the 2019 Masters, Koepka will be one of the most popular bets in the field.

Rory McIlroy

Current odds: 12/1

World ranking: No. 4

Best PGA Championship finish: Won – 2012, 2014

One thing to know: Rory McIlroy is another golfer whose game should translate well to Bethpage Black. As the second-longest driver on tour this season, and leading all golfers on strokes gained off the tee, McIlroy could be on his way to his third PGA Championship win.

Rickie Fowler

Current odds: 16/1

World ranking: No. 10

Best PGA Championship finish: T3 – 2014

One thing to know: Rickie Fowler has been seen as next-in-line for a major win for years now, and the PGA Championship could finally be the spot where he breaks through. He’s in solid form, having finished tied for ninth at the Masters and tied for fourth at the Wells Fargo Championship. If he can keep that momentum rolling, he could find himself chasing down the trophy on Sunday.

Jon Rahm

Current odds: 16/1

World ranking: No. 11

Best PGA Championship finish: T4 – 2018

One thing to know: Jon Rahm’s booming drives and confident play with his bigger clubs should be a boon for him at Bethpage Black. While the rough will be unforgiving this weekend, if Rahm can keep his shots relatively clean in the fairway, he’ll be among the leaders heading into the weekend.

Justin Rose

Current odds: 18/1

World ranking: No. 2

Best PGA Championship finish: T3 – 2012

One thing to know: Justin Rose is always a threat to contend at majors, especially if his putter is working for him through the weekend. That said, he’ll need quite a showing at Bethpage Black to keep pace with some of the bigger hitters on the long course.

Jason Day

Current odds: 20/1

World ranking: No. 14

Best PGA Championship finish: Won – 2015

One thing to know: Jason Day has finished inside the top 20 at the PGA Championship for six straight years, including a win in 2015 and two top-1o finished the following two years. If you’re looking to bet a player with a history of being in contention on Sunday, Day is a solid pick.

Francesco Molinari

Current odds: 25/1

World ranking: No. 7

Best PGA Championship finish: T2 – 2017

One thing to know: While Francesco Molinari’s run at Augusta this year didn’t end the way he wanted, it once again showed that he’s a threat at any major he plays in. Molinari has finished in the top six at each of the past two PGA Championships and should be a contender through the opening rounds at Bethpage Black.

Tommy Fleetwood

Current odds: 25/1

World ranking: No. 16

Best PGA Championship finish: T35 – 2018

One thing to know: Tommy Fleetwood is another player that has been anointed the next to win a major by many in the golfing world over the past few years. While his performances at previous PGA Championships have been somewhat underwhelming, he’s in great form heading into the weekend at Bethpage Black.

Xander Schauffele

Current odds: 25/1

World ranking: No. 9

Best PGA Championship finish: T35 – 2018

One thing to know: Finishing just a stroke off of Tiger Woods at the Masters, Xander Schauffele could once again put the pressure on Woods at the PGA Championship. At only 25 years old, Schauffele looks set to compete at majors for a long time to come – how long it will take him to break through and win one remains to be seen.

Tony Finau

Current odds: 25/1

World ranking: No. 15

Best PGA Championship finish: T10 – 2015

One thing to know: Tony Finau has had a somewhat up-and-down year so far this season, but between his solid all-around play and his fifth-place finish at Augusta, there’s a good reason to think he could make a run at the leaderboard on Sunday.

