11 sleeper picks to win the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black this weekend

This weekend the best golfers in the world will meet in New York at Bethpage Black to compete in the PGA Championship.

Heading into the tournament, Tiger Woods, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, and more are all expected to be present near the top of the leaderboard.

While the biggest bets will be made on the favorites, there’s plenty of value to be found in some of the long shots playing at Bethpage Black this weekend.

Visit BusinessInsider.com for more stories. This Thursday, golf fans around the world will turn their attention to Bethpage Black as the best players in the world compete in the PGA Championship. After a thrilling Masters kicked off the majors of the 2019 season, it’s difficult to imagine there being any more anticipation heading into the second major of the year, with many of the biggest names in golf expected to finish near the top of the leaderboard. Read more: Tiger Woods and the 11 other golfers with the best chance to win the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black Bethpage Black presents an interesting challenge to golfers. Between its length and its notoriously tricky rough, the course is sure to cause chaos even for the most cool-headed of golfers. With this in mind, it is an opportunity for gamblers to take a chance on some of the players with longer odds to win the weekend – pick a winner who can navigate a few tough drives as a long shot, and the paydays are much, much sweeter. Take a look below at some of our favorite long-shot picks to win at Bethpage Black this weekend. All lines are courtesy of Jeff Sherman and the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook.

Bryson DeChambeau

Current odds: 35/1

World ranking: No. 8

Best PGA Championship finish: T33 – 2017

One thing to know: Bryson DeChambeau hasn’t been playing his best golf of late, but as the eighth-ranked player in the world, there’s no reason he couldn’t break out of his funk this weekend.

Patrick Cantlay

Current odds: 35/1

World ranking: No. 17

Best PGA Championship finish: T27 – 2018

One thing to know: Patrick Cantlay has finished in the top 10 in six of his last nine events, riding an inspired putting stroke through his hot streak. While his driver hasn’t been as reliable, it’s been a strength of his throughout his career, and if he can find that swing while keeping his putter going, he has a great shot at reaching the leaderboard on Sunday.

Jordan Spieth

Current odds: 50/1

World ranking: No. 39

Best PGA Championship finish: 2nd – 2015

One thing to know: Jordan Spieth has been out of sorts so far this season, far from the confident pro that golf fans have grown used to seeing. Still, Spieth has proven himself enough in the past, and what better place to turn things around than completing his career grand slam at the PGA Championship.

Sergio Garcia

Current odds: 50/1

World ranking: No. 26

Best PGA Championship finish: 2nd/T2 – 1999, 2008

One thing to know: Sergio Garcia finished in the top 10 at the U.S. Open both times the tournament was played at Bethpage Black. If you’re looking for a player who has been able to rise to the occasion at the notoriously difficult course, Garcia at 50/1 feels like a solid bet.

Adam Scott

Current odds: 50/1

World ranking: No. 27

Best PGA Championship finish: 3rd/T3 – 2006, 2018

One thing to know: Adam Scott’s hasn’t been the most consistent player on tour this year, but he’s had his moments, and Bethpage Black requires the deft navigation that Scott has excelled at when at his best.

Bubba Watson

Current odds: 60/1

World ranking: No. 18

Best PGA Championship finish: 2nd – 2010

One thing to know: While Bubba Watson’s only major wins have come at Augusta National, his all-around game should serve him well if the PGA Championship becomes a race to stay near par. He might not be the best pick to conquer Bethpage Black, but he can tame it, and at courses as difficult as this one, sometimes that is enough.

Marc Leishman

Current odds: 80/1

World ranking: No. 23

Best PGA Championship finish: T12 – 2013

One thing to know: Marc Leishman was forced to withdraw from the AT&T Byron Nelson last week due to a back issue, but appears ready to play this weekend at the PGA Championship. It’s a risky play, but it’s not often you find a top-25 player at 80/1 odds.

Lucas Glover

Current odds: 100/1

World ranking: No. 83

Best PGA Championship finish: 5th – 2009

One thing to know: Lucas Glover won the 2009 U.S. Open at Bethpage Black, so this is a 100/1 bet that lightning might strike twice. It’s long odds, but bettors can be assured that Glover won’t be intimidated by the challenges the course presents.

Jhonattan Vegas

Current odds: 125/1

World ranking: No. 80

Best PGA Championship finish: T22 – 2016

One thing to know: Jhonattan Vegas has always relied on his driver as an important part of his game, and at the PGA Championship this year, his consistent long balls could be of great importance on the long course. If he can keep his balls over 300 yards and out of the rough, and do enough with his irons and putters to keep pace with the field, he could find himself in contention on Sunday.

Keith Mitchell

Current odds: 150/1

World ranking: No. 56

Best PGA Championship finish: N/A

One thing to know: Keith Mitchell is another player who has excelled off the tee this year, ranking ninth on tour in shots gained with his first swing. If you’re operating under the assumption that play of the tee will be what makes or breaks the tournament this weekend, he’s an interesting long shot at 150/1.

Thomas Pieters

Current odds: 150/1

World ranking: No. 92

Best PGA Championship finish: T6 – 2018

One thing to know: Thomas Pieters finished tied for sixth last year at the PGA Championship, playing three of his four rounds in the 60s. At 150/1 he is far from a favorite, but if you’re looking for a bet with a huge potential payoff, he’s a fun player to sprinkle a few dollars on heading into the weekend.

More PGA Championship coverage:

source Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The person who won $1.2 million on Tiger Woods at the Masters has now bet $100,000 that Woods will win the next 3 majors

Michael Jordan says Tiger Woods’ win at the Masters is the ‘greatest comeback’ he’s ever seen

Tiger Woods is already the favorite to win the PGA Championship and the 2020 Masters, and history suggests it’s a smart decision by the oddsmakers

Donald Trump says Tiger Woods is a ‘great guy’ who embodies the ‘American spirit of pushing boundaries’