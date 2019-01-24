PG&E is soaring after California investigation cleared it from causing the state’s 2nd-most destructive wildfire

source Markets Insider

PG&E, California’s largest utility, was cleared by a stare regulator from any wrongdoing related to the 2017 Tubbs wildfire.

Shares spiked 70% following the news.

The utility said last week that it intended to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it may be responsible for the 2018 Camp fire, which was the deadliest in the state’s history.

PG&E, California's largest utility, soared Thursday afternoon, up close to 70%, after a state regulator cleared it from any responsibilities related to the 2017 Tubbs wildfire.

California investigators found the wildfire was caused by a “private electrical system,” according to Bloomberg. This wildfire was different than the 2018 Camp fire, which was the deadliest and most destructive in California history.

“After an extensive and thorough investigation, Cal Fire has determined the Tubbs Fire, which occurred during the October 2017 Fire Siege, was caused by a private electrical system adjacent to a residential structure,” a statement Thursday from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said according to Bloomberg. “Cal Fire investigators did not identify any violations of state law, Public Resources Code, related to the cause of this fire.”

Last week, the company said it intended to file bankruptcy petitions at the end of the month to reorganize under Chapter 11 – two months after the deadliest and most destructive wildfire in California history broke out. PG&E previously said it was having trouble with its transmission lines when the blaze erupted and that it may be responsible.

Still, this is welcome news for the hedge funds that have been buying up shares of the stock. Seth Klarman’s Baupost had owned close to 19 million shares and BlueMountain Capital held 4.3 million, according to their most-recent filings.

The news from Cal Fire that PG&E did not cause the devastating 2017 Tubbs fire is yet another example of why the company shouldn’t be rushing to file for bankruptcy, which would be totally unnecessary and bad for all stakeholders,” said a spokesperson for BlueMountain Capital Management. The fund earlier last week said a bankruptcy filing by PG&E was unnecessary.

PG&E shares had lost as much as 90% of their value in the wake of the wildfire, bottoming out at $5.07 apiece on January 15.

