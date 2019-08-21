Phil Mickelson looks a lot different after losing a ton of weight that started with a ‘hard reset’ and a 6-day fast

source Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Phil Mickelson appears to be in the best shape of his life at age 49.

Mickelson’s sister shared a photo of him topless at the beach and it is clear he has lost a ton of weight.

Mickelson started his body change in July because he didn’t feel good about himself or his game.

The diet started when he lost 15 pounds in 10 days with the help of a 6-day fast and a special coffee.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Phil Mickelson was not happy with his golf game. So he set out to change his body, and the early results are jaw-dropping.

Mickelson’s sister, Tina Mickelson, shared a photo from “family beach day” of a shirtless Phil in the water. The five-time major champion looks to be in the best shape of his life at the age of 49.

Mickelson’s sister joked, “Looks like calves are working their way up.”

Family beach day. Looks like calves are working their way up. ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/tOnhUXUMlC — Tina Mickelson (@TinaMickelson) August 21, 2019

The calves are a reference to a photo Mickelson shared earlier this year in which he was wearing shorts. It was the first time many had gotten a good look at how muscular his calves are.

Read more: Phil Mickelson responded to new PGA Tour rule with a photo of himself in shorts and people can’t stop staring at his calves

The rest of Mickelson’s physique started to change before this year’s Open Championship in July.

A week before the tournament, he shared a video explaining that he wasn’t happy with his game, hit “a hard reset,” and lost 15 pounds with a 6-day fast consuming nothing but water and a special coffee blend.

“I haven’t felt good about myself and the way I have been playing, so I haven’t done anything or wanted to be in public,” Mickelson said. “The last 10 days I’ve done what I call ‘a hard reset’ to change and try to make things better. I have lost 15 pounds. I’ve done a 6-day fast with water and a special coffee blend for wellness.”

Mickelson later admitted that he didn’t know if the change would help him play better – he missed The Open cut by seven strokes – but said he was willing “to do whatever it takes” to get his best game back.