Phil Mickelson released a great hype video before the third round of the Masters declaring that he was ready to ‘hit bombs and attack the pins’

Phil Mickelson released a video of himself driving up Magnolia Lane before the third round of the Masters.

Lefty is just three shots behind the leaders with two rounds to go.

Mickelson says he is ready to “hit bombs and attack the pins.”

Phil Mickelson is ready for the weekend at the Masters.

Lefty is just three shots behind the leaders in a packed leaderboard that is filled with other major champions and the biggest names in the sport.

Before the third round, Mickelson released what can only be labeled a “hype video” which shows him driving up Magnolia Lane and saying there is nothing better than being in contention on the weekend at the Masters.

Mickelson also explains that Augusta National is the one place where it is important to hit longer drives and declares that he is going to “hit bombs and attack pins.”

There were plenty of reasons to be pumped for the third round. Now we have one more.