Phil Mickelson once again broke the rules at a tournament — but was much calmer than his meltdown at the U.S. Open

caption Phil Mickelson had another rules violation this weekend at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, but it was far from the controversial ruckus he caused at the U.S. Open earlier this year. source Michael Owens/Getty Images

Phil Mickelson once again broke the rules at a golf tournament, this time for improving his lie at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.

Mickelson’s recent mistake was far more innocent than his high-profile meltdown at the U.S. Open, with Phil quickly consulting a rules official and assessing himself a two-stroke penalty.

Mickelson said of the move that he “wasn’t really thinking” when he made the error.

At the seventh tee at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, Mickelson stamped down on some grass in front of him, which after a moment he realized would cost him a two-stroke penalty that he assessed to himself.

Watching the miscue, it looks like an innocent enough mistake, and Phil was quick to consult a rules official after realizing what he had done.

The violation was a far cry from Mickelson’s momentous meltdown at the U.S. Open earlier in the summer. While playing a frustrating course at Shinnecock Hills that saw almost the entire field finish over par, Phil committed a penalty that many deemed against the spirit of the game.

After hitting a putt long into a sloping green, Mickelson had run over and hit the still-moving ball again to prevent himself from having to chip back onto the putting surface. The move left some commentators aghast with his actions, though he would be allowed to finish the tournament.

At A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier on Sunday, Phil’s mistake seemed much more innocent, with Mickelson saying that he “wasn’t really thinking” regarding the gaffe.

Still, Mickelson’s penalty would cost him – after the two-strokes were assessed, Phil would go on to finish the tournament at one under par, taking home $15,111 in prize money. Had he not stamped out that grass, Mickelson would’ve won almost $2,000 more for his play over the weekend.