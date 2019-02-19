Phil Mickelson responded to new PGA Tour rule with a photo of himself in shorts and people can’t stop staring at his calves

The PGA Tour approved a new rule that will allow golfers to wear shorts during practice rounds and Pro-Am events.

Phil Mickelson voiced his approval of the new rule with a photo on social media of himself in shorts.

OMG, his calves!

On Monday, the PGA Tour player advisory council announced that players will now be permitted to wear shorts during practice and Pro-Am rounds that take place at PGA Tour events.

Phil Mickelson expressed his approval of the new rule with a photo on social media of himself in shorts, and all anybody can talk about is his calves.

“Will you take a look at his calves!” ESPN’s Mike Greenberg said on “Get Up.” “Those look like two large canned hams at the bottom of his legs.”

The @PGATOUR just announced that shorts are allowed for pro-am and practice rounds. Word is they saw my Insta-structionals in shorts and felt this move needed to happen. Well played, Sir. Well played!???? pic.twitter.com/vGCM36EoEF — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) February 18, 2019

Many PGA Tour players have openly expressed support for the rule change after the European Tour made a similar change in 2016. The PGA Championship has also allowed shorts during practice rounds since 2017.

Mickelson is never one to shy away from making a fashion statement on the golf course, but this time people are applauding something other than his wardrobe.

Read more: Phil Mickelson made the corniest commercial possible for his golf dress shirts that other players roasted

Of course, with as much walking as pro golfers do, this should not come as a surprise and chances are we will see other calves similar to Mickelson as more golfers move to shorts. It is also another glimpse into how athletic Mickelson is, something that tends to sneak up on people.