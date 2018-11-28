Nearly 10,000 people have signed a petition to ban Kendall Jenner from attending 76ers basketball games

caption Kendall Jenner attended a basketball game between the Houston Rockets and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on October 20. (Note: The Lakers lost.) source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner attended the Philadelphia 76ers basketball game on Friday, apparently cheering on her reported boyfriend Ben Simmons.

The team lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers, clocking the Sixers’ first defeat at home this season.

In response, Sixers fans started a petition to ban Jenner from home games at the Wells Fargo Center. It currently has nearly 10,000 signatures.

“[The loss] was inexplicable and Jenner’s detrimental behavior is clearly to blame,” the petition reads.

Other fans have come to her defense.

Kendall Jenner is courtside cheering on Ben Simmons ???? pic.twitter.com/uJ8v9Z8esC — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 24, 2018

“At this point, Jenner is not only damaging the future of this franchise but the livelihood of innocent men as well,” it continues. “It is disgusting behavior on her part.”

“If the Jenner/Kardashian family has any shred of decency left, Kendall will never again show her face at the Wells Fargo Center.”

The petition, apparently written by Philadelphia native Aidan Powers, calls the Kardashians a “notorious, career killing” family.

A Twitter user by the same name has tweeted about the petition numerous times, imploring fellow Sixers fans to sign and help “rid [the team] of this Kardashian evil.”

Be the change you want to see in the world #BanKendallJenner — A (@aidan_34_powers) November 24, 2018

Other Sixers fans, however, have come to Jenner’s defense. Some have noted – as Katie McInerney wrote for the Philadelphia Inquirer – that blaming Jenner for a poor performance by professional basketball players has sexist implications.

A smaller (and notably less popular) petition to keep Jenner around was even started in response to the original.

“According to TMZ Sports, Ben and Kendall got back together on November 3rd. Since then, the Sixers are 9-4 and are now 1.5 games out of 2nd place in the East. The numbers simply aren’t bearing out a Kardashian curse,” the second petition reads.

According to E! News, Simmons and Jenner are dating again but “aren’t boyfriend and girlfriend.”

The couple first sparked romance speculation this summer and appeared to heat up quickly – even reportedly moving in together – but their relationship seemed to cool off just a few months later.

caption Ben Simmons is a point guard for the 76ers. source Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Jenner also attended a Sixers game against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center on Sunday, which Philadelphia won.

Representatives for Jenner didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.

