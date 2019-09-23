A hero at the scene of a Philadelphia fire says he caught babies being thrown from windows — and dropped a burn on Eagles’ Nelson Agholor

By
Kelly McLaughlin
-
Hakim Law.

caption
Hakim Law.
source
CBS 3

  • Three people were hospitalized and 10 were displaced after an apartment fire in West Philadelphia early Monday morning, in which residents had to escape through windows, CBS 3 reported.
  • A hero who helped save children from the fire took a dig at Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor, who lost a fumble and dropped two passes during Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions, as he spoke to CBS 3 about the fire.
  • “I see a guy hanging out the window screaming that his kids were in there. My man just started throwing babies out the window. And we were catching them – unlike Agholor and all his mishaps,” Hakim Law told CBS 3.
  • The Eagles have lost two games at home in the last two weeks. Agholor made errors in both games and is getting dragged for it by Eagles fans across Philadelphia.
  • Law, who’s a former firefighter, told CBS 3 that he was walking past the building around 2 a.m. on Monday when he saw the flames. He helped firefighters move their ladder then jumped into action.
  • Monday morning’s fire was caused by an air conditioning unit, officials told CBS 3.
  • Watch Law’s comments about the fire below.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Here’s the full clip from CBS 3. Law comes in at the 1:19 mark.