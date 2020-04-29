The biggest YouTubers are sending messages of support after Philip DeFranco opened up about struggling with ‘heavy depression’ over the past few weeks

caption Philip DeFranco is taking a much needed break from his channel. source Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Philip DeFranco opened up about struggling with “heavier depression” over the past few weeks.

He posted a statement on Twitter, saying his “heart wasn’t in” his last video and he needed to take a short break.

He said he would aim to come back next Monday after taking some time to focus on what he’s feeling.

He said he hated sharing the post because he always feels like his feelings are invalid, but dozens of YouTubers, including Shane Dawson, Keemstar, TeaSpill, and JaackMaate, responded with messages of support.

Philip DeFranco posted a candid statement about how he was feeling on Tuesday, saying he had to take a short break from his YouTube channel.

DeFranco, who has 6.4 million subscribers, wrote a statement about his mental health and posted it to Twitter.

“I know a lot of y’all are expecting this to be one of my jokey Notes app apologies but this is me being real about my feelings and vulnerable for a change,” he said. “Even though I know some people are going to use this to mock or pile on.”

He said while watching his latest video, he realized it was obvious his “heart wasn’t in it” and he was just “going through the motions.”

“Y’all I hate saying this because I always feel like my feelings are invalid and I need to suck it up because others have it worse than me,” he continued. “But I’m just so f—ing sad.”

He said he’d been trying to power through and keep uploading to try and mask the “heavier and heavier depression” he has been feeling over the past few weeks of lockdown, but had ended up just “irrationally hating life.”

So rather than post something he wasn’t happy with, DeFranco said he was scrapping the show and taking a short break until at least Monday.

“I need the time to really focus on what I’m feeling and how to deal with it,” he said. “I am genuinely sorry because I feel like I’m letting you down, but I also know myself well enough to know that if I continue to force it I will just implode soon, so this is the better option for the long term.”

He signed off the note with: “Love yo faces and see you soon.”

I know I usually use this Notes App format as a joke, but it was actually the easiest way for me to say this. Love yo faces and see you soon. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/ktMPGoRUHg — Philip DeFranco (@PhillyD) April 28, 2020

Despite his worst fears, DeFranco – who is considered YouTube royalty – was met with nothing but support from his fans and peers.

Shane Dawson replied to the tweet with a simple heart emoji. JaackMaate said, “Take your time bro!” and TeaSpill told DeFranco to take care of himself.

“I’ve always been so shocked at how much you manage to upload,” she said. “It’s much better to take a step back until you’re ready rather than posting content you aren’t 100% into and forcing yourself to act happy.”

Take care of yourself ???? I’ve always been so shocked at how much you manage to upload. It’s much better to take a step back until you’re ready rather than posting content you aren’t 100% into and forcing yourself to act happy???? — positiviᵗᵉᵃ (@TeaSpillYT) April 28, 2020

Even Keemstar chimed in with words of encouragement.

“I’ve criticize you probably more than anyone,” he said. “But you have a really good show. And in a world of fake news we really do need you, get some rest.”

