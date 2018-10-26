Angry shoppers are threatening to boycott Topshop after its billionaire owner is accused of sexual harassment

caption Fashion billionaire Sir Philip Green in London in 2014. source Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Philip Green, the British billionaire behind Topshop, was named by a member of the British Parliament as the subject of sexual harassment, racial abuse, and bullying allegations this week. None of the allegations have been proven in a court of law.

Angry shoppers are threatening to boycott stores run by his company, Arcadia Group.

Experts say that unless these claims are proven to be false, they are likely to negatively impact his stores, which are already coming under pressure from online fast-fashion competitors.

Philip Green, the British billionaire behind fast-fashion retailer Topshop, was named by a member of the British Parliament as the subject of several sexual harassment, racial abuse, and bullying allegations earlier this week.

Green’s name had been withheld from the public after he secured a court order preventing the Daily Telegraph from publishing a story about several of his employees accusing him sexual misconduct and racial abuse, the Associated Press reported.

While none of the allegations have been proven in a court of law, angry shoppers are threatening to boycott his stores. Green owns UK retail giant Arcadia Group, which runs well-known brands such as Topshop, Miss Selfridge, and Dorothy Perkins. Topshop also has stores in the United States.

Arcadia Group did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Many are tweeting with the hashtag #PinkNotGreen to show their support of a boycott.

Please don’t buy things from Arcadia stores! The clothes are pretty rubbish anway, and you’ll only be lining Green’s pockets if you do.. #PinkNotGreen — Dave Hughes (@Dave_Hughes) October 26, 2018

Phillip Green has built his empire using women. They work in his shops, they make his clothes, they buy his clothes.

TopShop put feminism on a tshirt to make it sell. But tear down book launches for feminist literature in a fit of rage. #BoycottTopshop #SupportYourSisters — Sarah Fox (@SarahtheFox_) October 26, 2018

A sexual abuser and bully has no right to decide what women should wear. Evict this CEO! #BoycottTopShop #Metoo https://t.co/z6cHTg1uJq — Chariss Garcia (@charissgarcia) October 26, 2018

“While many of the allegations are only claims and have not yet been legally proven, Philip Green’s association with them is highly damaging for both him and the various retail businesses he owns,” Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData Retail, said in a statement emailed to Business Insider.

“Unless the claims are proven, beyond all doubt, to be false then there is no coming back. Quite rightly, the stench of sexual misconduct lingers for life.”

Pressure is already mounting for his brands, which are increasingly facing competition from online retailers such as ASOS, which have swooped in and taken market share.

Green is the father of socialite and reality star Chloe Green.