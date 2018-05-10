Top Clinton aide gives tepid apology after getting blasted for bizarre tweet about Donald Trump Jr.’s sex life

caption Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr. source Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images

A top aide to 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton provided a tepid apology for an odd tweet about Donald Trump Jr.’s sex life.

Conservatives blasted him for his commentary on Vanessa Trump’s former gang-affiliated ex-boyfriend.

Philippe Reines, a top aide to 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, apologized Thursday morning for an odd tweet about Donald Trump Jr.’s sex life following Page Six reports about his estranged wife, Vanessa Trump, and her former gang-affiliated ex-boyfriend.

Reines tweeted that he regretted the tweet and said it was “wrong to include” Vanessa and Valentin Rivera, the ex-boyfriend who was once a member of the Latin Kings street gang. But he added that Trump Jr. “ain’t seen nothing yet.”

With time to think: • I regret the Tweet. But I wrote it, I own it. So leaving it. • Friendlies: I’m sorry to disappoint. It’s a learning moment. • Vanessa/Valentin: Wrong to include you • MAGATs: Take your vitriolic hypocrisy & shove it • Jr: You ain’t seen nothing yet https://t.co/sbO4bzAPfy — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) May 10, 2018

In his initial tweet, Reines wrote that knowing his ex-wife had been “with a Latin King must’ve driven you insanely jealous.”

.@DonaldJTrumpJr – Vanessa being with a Latin King must’ve driven you insanely jealous. The machismo, the passion. Tough act to follow. Did you wonder if she fantasized about Valentin Rivera when intimate with you? She did. Every time.https://t.co/HvRyWgjVfA — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) May 9, 2018

The tweet was met with condemnation from all ends of the political spectrum, but with particular scorn from the right.

– @PhilippeReines – A pervert who fantasizes about the love life of people who are beautiful & successful. Unlike him. Does he have something to hide like Eric Schneiderman? (Well he did work for the Clintons, so it really goes without saying). Stay tuned my friends. https://t.co/xByWu7ush8 — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) May 9, 2018

Wow, @PhilippeReines, you really are a disgusting human being in addition to a sore loser. No wonder why America repeatedly rejected your beloved @HillaryClinton, she associates with people like you. https://t.co/v3nfWw8lca — Boris Epshteyn (@BorisEP) May 9, 2018

There are certainly worse people in America than Philippe Reines. Like, five or six, maybe. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) May 9, 2018