Philippines Urban Living Solutions Inc’s MyTown Co-living Honored at the International Innovation Awards 2019 in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 17 December 2019 – Enterprise Asia announced the winners of the International Innovation Awards 2019 in Singapore. Thirty-five products, services and organizations are named as award winners from over 160 submissions.

“There are not conventional ‘innovations’. When we set out to identify winners of the International Innovation Awards, our goal is to present a broad spectrum of innovations that could spur greater innovation in the recipients’ respective countries and industries. Just as innovation itself is continuously self-redefining, the awards are meant to promote continuity in innovation”, said Dato’ William Ng, president of Enterprise Asia.

Among the notable recipients of the InnoCube are AIA Malaysia, Taiwan’s HIWIN Technologies Corp., Singapore’s Olam International Ltd., Philippines’ Unilever, Indonesia’s PT MRT Jakarta, and United Arab Emirates’ Roads and Transport Authority and Vietnam’s Tan Hoang Minh Group.

Organized annually by Enterprise Asia, the International Innovation Awards is among the most coveted global awards for innovation and aims to recognize best innovations in the categories of Product, Service & Solution, and Organization & Culture. This year’s judging panel include Martin Daffner, founder of Innobrix, Professor Nadia Thalmann of Nanyang Technological University, Professor Natcha Thawesaengskulthai of Chulalongkorn University, Makoto Shibata of FINOLAB, The FinTech Center of Tokyo and Anna Simpson of Flux Compass.

“These are the trailblazers of our world. Beyond the obvious commercial value, these innovations are what would power the world forward, individually and collectively. I hope that more companies and organizations would realize that constant innovation is not a luxury, but necessity”, says Ng.





About Philippines Urban Living Solutions Inc’s MyTown Co-living

Philippines Urban Living Solutions, Inc. (PULS) is a leading owner, developer, and manager of purpose-built young professional housing in the Philippines. PULS, established in 2012, specializes in the development of rental housing communities under the MyTown brand at walking distance from the central business districts of Metro Manila, in which young professionals can live, play, and walk to work. PULS takes pride in elevating the lives of the Filipino workforce by providing a new, high quality lifestyle concept and creating savings on transportation time and cost.





MyTown is one of the first and largest co-living brands in the world, starting in 2012 before “co-living” was a word in the dictionary. Since then, MyTown has disrupted the market by creating a new real estate asset class that improves living conditions for thousands of hard-working Filipinos every day, provides a staffing solution to hundreds of corporations, and is sustainable and not reliant on any government grants or programs, making it scalable and truly transformative.





MyTown built and owns 3,300 ready-for-occupancy co-living beds to young professionals which it rents out at a cost of only 20-25% of the local minimum wage. It goes beyond accommodation by creating a community through unparalleled amenities such as co- working spaces, lap pools, gyms, boxing rings, karaoke rooms, cinemas, daily meal plans, tenant events and workshops, an engaging and convenient MyTown Mobile smartphone application, and plenty of common areas for tenants to mingle, work, study, and relax.

MyTown is sustainably addressing a social issue by providing high quality housing to 3,300 tenants, elevating the work-life balance to thousands of young professionals daily. Developing the first truly demand-driven real estate asset class in the Philippines by having the outcome of large-scale, in-depth surveys and sit- down interviews determine form and function.





It is also continuing to innovate in its space by developing the first co-living smartphone app that connects tenants with each other and with staff, and automates many processes, and building the Philippines’ first “zero commute” development, where living, working and entertainment are all present for young professionals in the same building.





Additionally, MyTown ensures a level of corporate governance and building safety and security that is unmatched in the industry and passes audit and compliance standards of large blue-chip corporations. MyTown is doing its part to limit carbon emissions through its building design, using renewable energy, and by having thousands of young professionals avoid their daily commutes in high polluting transportation modes such as jeepneys and retrofitted buses by living at MyTown.





About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia strives to create an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development reinforced by its strong pillars of: Democratizing Entrepreneurship, Institutionalizing Sustainability and Empowering Innovation.





About International Innovation Awards

The International Innovation Awards is an annual regional recognition program that recognizes outstanding innovations, and in the process, encouraging organizations to continue investing in innovations. For more information on the International Innovation Awards 2019, please visit www.innovationaward.org



