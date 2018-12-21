Philips Hue’s color-changing smart bulbs are the last-minute holiday deal on Amazon we’re shocked is still in stock

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Signify / Philips

A Philips Hue starter kit with two color-changing smart bulbs is $60 cheaper than usual on Amazon now.

A pack of four white Hue bulbs is also on sale for $40, for a savings of $10.

Deals such as these happen from time to time, but we’re surprised they’re still available this close to Christmas.

If you’re still shopping for more last-minute gifts – don’t worry, we’re not judging – check out all of Insider Picks’ holiday gift guides for 2018 here.

If you’re still looking for the perfect last-minute tech gift, we have a wonderful suggestion: a Philips Hue starter kit.

The smart lighting kit is currently $60 off at Amazon, and it will deliver to Prime members by Christmas Eve. If you don’t have a Prime membership, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial and take advantage of Amazon’s fast holiday shipping.

This starter kit comes with two color-changing smart bulbs and a Philips Hue Bridge that plugs into your router and connects the bulbs to the internet over Wi-Fi.

What makes a Philips Hue starter kit such a great gift is that it’ll work with whatever tech your giftee has in his or her life. Once the bulbs are installed, they’ll be able to control them through an app on their phone or their smart home hub of choice. It doesn’t matter if they use the iPhone or an Android phone, or if they have the Amazon Echo, Google Home, or Apple HomePod – the bulbs work with all of them.

What makes this kit extra special is that it includes Philips’ “color ambiance” bulbs, which can be set to one of 16 million different colors. They can even program each bulb to a custom color, and save their favorite combinations as “scenes,” which they can save and recreate at any time.

If you’re shopping for someone who already has Hue bulbs in their house, but wants more, you can pick up a four-pack of white ambiance bulbs for $40, which is $10 cheaper than usual. Their only drawback is they can’t change colors.

Last-minute gifts are selling out and shipping deadlines are approaching fast. This Philips Hue starter kit is one of the best deals you can still take advantage of, but the clock is ticking.