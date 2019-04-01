You can get a pack of 4 Phillips Hue bulbs, a hub, and 2 Google Home Minis for $170 at Best Buy today — a total of $130 off

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

source Philips

Philips Hue smart bulbs are known for being reliable, responsive, and very easy to use.

Google Assistant is also one of the smartest digital assistants out there, and is available in great speakers like the Google Home Mini.

For a limited time, you can get four Philips Hue bulbs, a Philips Hue hub, and two Google Home Mini speakers from Best Buy for a very affordable $169.99.

Are you looking to get started in building a smart home? There are hundreds of smart home devices out there, but there are few things as easy to set up and start using than Philips Hue smart bulbs. Right now, you can get a starter pack with four Philips Hue color bulbs, a Philips Hue hub, and two Google Home Mini speakers – all for $169.99, which is a whopping $128 off at Best Buy.

Philips Hue’s bulbs are, in general, considered some of the best smart bulbs out there. That’s because they’re reliable, responsive, colorful, and look great. They work through the Philips Hue app, but they can also be controlled in Apple’s Home app, by Amazon’s Alexa, or by Google Assistant.

That last digital assistant will probably be most important to you – thanks to the fact that with this deal you’ll be getting two Google Home Mini speakers. Google Home speakers are smart speakers with Google Assistant built right in – meaning you can use your voice to find out information, play music, or, as you might expect, control smart home devices like Philips Hue bulbs (even from different rooms).

It’s hard to overstate how great of a deal this is. You get some of the best smart lights out there with some of the smartest smart speakers out there, and save $128 on those devices in the process. Safe to say, if you’ve been thinking of getting started in setting up smart home devices, there’s no better time than now.