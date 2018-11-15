Amazon is offering a $45 discount on a refurbished Philips Hue starter kit right now

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Right now, buy a certified refurbished Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Bulb Starter Kit for its lowest price ever on Amazon as a Lightning deal.

The kit comes with four Hue bulbs and a bridge that connects them to your WiFi. Once connected, you can control the bulbs with the Hue app or through an Amazon Echo or Google Home.

I have this same kit of Philips Hue bulbs that I’ve programmed to turn on and off on a schedule. It’s lazy sure, but convenient.

Today only, you can get a certified refurbished Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Bulb Starter Kit for $115 as an Amazon Lightning deal. That’s a savings of about $45, and the lowest price Amazon has ever offered according to price-monitoring site CamelCamelCamel. It’s also about $74 cheaper than buying this kit brand new. Furthermore, the kit is guaranteed to come to you in like-new condition and is backed by a 90-day warranty.

I still use the set of Philips Hue bulbs I got a couple years ago every day, and another reporter on the Insider Picks team says they’re the the best smart tech upgrade she’s made in her small apartment.

The starter kit that’s on sale includes four Philips Hue white and color ambiance bulbs that screw into any full-sized light fixture and a Philips Hue Bridge that connects them to the internet. Once connected, you can turn the lights on or off, change their colors and create custom color “scenes,” or set them to a schedule using the Hue app or an Amazon Echo or Google Home. Once I got used to the convenience of controlling my lights with my voice, there was no going back.

