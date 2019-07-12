This $24 facial cleanser has a huge cult following — I’ve been using it for 2 years and I get why so many people love it

source philosophy

Philosophy is a skincare brand with a massive cult following.

The company’s Purity Made Simple facial cleanser is one of its most popular products and I’ve been using it consistently for years.

The gentle cleanser works for all skin types, never dries out skin, and can be used daily.

Travel bottles start at $11, and the standard eight-ounce size is $24. The largest is 32 ounces for $55, so bigger the bottle you get, the more you’ll save.

During Nordstrom’s Anniversary sale, you can get the Philosophy Purity trio set, which includes a 32-ounce and eight-ounce bottle of the cleanser and a two-ounce bottle of face wash, for $55.

There are few companies with cult followings quite as intense or as far reaching as Philosophy. I have a theory on why, and yes, while it has mostly to do with how well its products work, it also has to do with the brand ethos and its packaging.

On each bottle of Philosophy‘s products, you’ll find a paragraph of text with some small reflection on it – a short meditation on the literal philosophy behind whatever your using, and how it ties in to the greater rituals and traditions of our shared humanity. Philosphy’s products force you to pause, appreciate what’s before you, and take a second to care for your body in some way.

This is, most likely, what draws people to it – but what keeps people coming back is how well the products work.

One of the brand’s most popular lines, Purity Made Simple, features a collection of gentle moisturizers, wipes, and a cleanser that are barely scented, a departure from the rest of the brand’s lines that are largely similar save for the fragrances. The Purity cleanser specifically is one of Philosophy’s hero products (it has over 150,000 “hearts” on Sephora with over 11,000 reviews and 4.5 stars), and one of my personal favorites.

Selecting a face wash will almost always come down to your skin type, but what makes Purity special is that it’s formulated to work for everyone.

For me, that means it’s the ideal year-round cleanser that works as well for my dry winter skin as it does for my slightly dewier summer skin. The formula is never drying, nor is it so hydrating it leaves a film of what feels like lotion on my skin after using it. It’s just an all-around great cleanser that can remove grime, leave your skin feeling soft and even, all without irritating even the most sensitive skin.

It’s formulated without phthalates, but it does contain parabens, in case that’s a setback for you. I know I should probably be more attuned to the ingredients in my skincare products, but I generally just want what’s going to work best for my skin – and that’s why I’ve been loyal to the Purity cleanser for so long. It helps with my redness, gently cleans out my pores, and removes even my most stubborn makeup when paired with the FOREO facial cleansing brush.

As part of the Purity Made Simple line, you’ll also find supplemental products like eye gel, a pore mask, lightweight moisturizer, cleansing cloths, and makeup remover. Though I’ve never tested them personally, I can confidently assume they’re all wonderful, considering that I’ve never met a product from Philosophy that I didn’t love (the Amazing Grace shampoo, bath, and shower gel hybrid is one of my other favorites).

As a long-time fan who’s been using Purity cleanser pretty consistently for the past few years, I highly recommend it to anyone in the market for a great face wash. It’s simplicity is exactly what makes it so special, and though it’s a little more expensive than what you may be used to from the drugstore, I wouldn’t hesitate for a second to say it’s worth the price.

Shop the Purity Made Simple Cleanser at Sephora starting at $11

Shop the Philosophy Purity Trio set during the Nordstrom Anniversary sale for $55

Shop all Philosophy skincare and body products at Sephora or Nordstrom