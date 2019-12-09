PHILUSA Corporation Honored at the Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards 2019

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach – 9 December 2019 – Twenty outstanding entrepreneurs and organizations from the Philippines were honored at the recently concluded Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards 2019 or APEA, led by Megawide Construction Corporation’s Chairman and CEO, Mr. Edgar Saavedra and Robinsons Land Corporation’s President and CEO, Mr. Frederick D. Go.

An initiative by Enterprise Asia, the leading non-governmental organization for entrepreneurship in Asia, APEA is the largest regional recognition program, with over 3,000 nominations received each year, and less than one tenth of that receiving the awards in all 14 markets. With the theme of ‘Promoting Inclusive Economic Development Through Sustainable Entrepreneurship’, over 300 attendees were present at the by-invitation only event, comprising of industry leaders and dignitaries.

Leading the list of winners includes PHILUSA Corporation who received the award under Corporate Excellence Category.





About PHILUSA Corporation

PHILUSA Corporation is a 100% Filipino-owned company that is engaged in the marketing and distribution of fast- moving consumer goods and pharmaceutical products. The company’s vision is to be the leading Filipino-owned company that provides world-class quality and affordably priced health and wellness, baby care, personal care and home care products, locally and internationally, resulting in being a source of pride for its customers, business partners, employees and shareholders. PHILUSA’s mission is to make its main products the preferred brands by the consumers, to develop own globally-recognized products competitive in quality and price, to be a well-managed organization that uses the best business processes and latest technology, to provide its employees well-defined, challenging and fulfilling career opportunities with competitive wages and benefits and to be a principled and socially responsible corporate citizen.

Neogin Evangelista, President and General Manager of PHILUSA, shared: “Winning this award reflects PHILUSA’s outstanding performance in being a leader in providing affordable and accessible healthcare products to the Filipino people. We have built a relationship with Filipino families from generation to generation, and we are looking forward to providing more quality and affordable products to families outside our country,” Evangelista said. “Our initiatives and efforts are bearing fruit, and we take pride in this achievement,” he added.

PHILUSA competes in both multinational and local arenas. The 62-year old company has achieved market leadership in the categories of cotton and cotton buds (Cleene and Babyflo), wound management (MEDIPLAST), petroleum jelly (Apollo), household deodorizer (ALBATROSS) and cooling gel pad (Koolfever).

PHILUSA contributes to the community by partnering with several foundations for its CSR initiatives such as with Manila Water Foundation’s programs to donate handwashing and drinking facilities to schools and its yearly Global Handwashing Day, World Oral Health Day and World Toilet Day. The company also partners with Mercury Drug Foundation in various medical outreach activities under Operation Bigay Lunas and Bantay Kalusugan. In addition, it supports the Pharmaceutical HealthCare Association of the Philippines Cares Foundation through various donations of medicines and other products. PHILUSA employees likewise voluntarily make financial donations to selected charitable institutions on the company’s anniversary.

In just five years, from 2013 to 2018, PHILUSA, with its almost 300 employees, had expanded its business more than it had achieved in the 56 years it had been in operation prior to 2013. Its sales grew by more than 50%, outpacing the growth of the market.

PHILUSA successfully launched RHEA Generics, a brand of generic medicines developed in partnership with global leaders in the pharmaceutical industry namely Pfizer, Sanofi, GSK, Otsuka, Merck and Fresenius Kabi. These game-changing and noble partnerships help Filipino patients to have access to world-class quality and affordably priced generic medicines.





About Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Entrepreneurship Awards is the region’s most prestigious awards for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 14 countries and markets all over Asia. For further information, visit www.apea.asia.