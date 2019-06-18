Phoenix police release new surveillance video showing the shoplifting incident that led to cops holding a family of 4 at gunpoint

caption Phoenix police released new surveillance footage from the case on Tuesday. source ABC 15

Phoenix police have released a new video showing the alleged shoplifting incident that prompted a controversial stand-off with a family of four last month.

Officers held Iesha Harper, Dravon Ames, and their two kids at gunpoint after police said their 4-year-old daughter shoplifted a doll.

But the video may contradict the family’s story, appearing to show Ames stealing underwear.

Iesha Harper, her fiancé Dravon Ames, and their two daughters had just finished shopping at a dollar store on May 27 when officers accused them of shoplifting, prompting a heated exchange.

The family said their 4-year-old daughter had stolen a doll without their knowledge, and that the mistake didn’t warrant a forceful arrest or having a gun pointed at them.

Nationwide outrage followed the release of bystander video, showing the couple's arrest last month.

But the new video from the Phoenix police department appears to contradict the family’s story.

In addition to showing their daughter walking out of a store with a doll, there’s also a surveillance clip that appears to show Ames stealing underwear, as well.

The family has not responded to the new video yet.

The family is threatening to sue for $10 million

On Monday, the couple called for the officers involved to be fired.

“Behind the desk isn’t good enough for me,” Harper said, according to AZ Central. “Sooner or later, they’re going to be right back out on the streets. They should be fired. Their job is to protect and serve.”

Dravon Ames and Iesha Harper are calling for the officers involved to be fired.

Her fiancé added that the way they were arrested was more intense than he has seen in more serious incidents.

“I’ve seen people shoot up schools and walk up to a police car, and they were treated with better respect than my family was,” Ames said.

In one video, an officer is seen pointing a gun at the family of four.

The couple have retained a lawyer and are threatening to sue the city if they don’t settle with them for $10 million.

Both the Phoenix mayor and police chief issued apologies to the family on Monday, saying the officers’ conduct was inappropriate.

The mayor scheduled a “community listening session” for Tuesday.