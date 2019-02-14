8 phone grips that make holding your device more comfortable — all under $15

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Amazon

A phone grip is one of the most useful tech accessories you can buy for less than $15.

They give you a more secure and comfortable grip on your device, saving it from fatal drops. Many also double as stands to prop your phone up.

We found 8 popular and affordable options from Amazon that you may want for your phone.

Like a Spotify Premium membership or a pair of comfortable underwear, a phone grip is one of those small investments that has exponentially improved my life and led me to question how I ever went about my day without it.

I’ve watched with horror as my phone has slipped out of my hand and fallen (always in slow motion, it seems) to the ground too many times to count. A strong phone case cushions the blow, but I’d still rather not drop it in the first place.

After finally sticking a grip on my device, I’ve felt much more secure holding my phone on bumpy commutes, in bed – pretty much anywhere, honestly.

For less than $15, you can get an additional layer of protection for that device you just spent hundreds of dollars on.

The best phone grips are also comfortable to hold and have multiple functions, capable of being turned into car mounts, stands, and card holders. Since there’s only so much real estate available on our phone exteriors, we love this versatility.

On Amazon, you have a number of reliable options, and they’re all really affordable. Do yourself and your phone a favor by shopping these 8 phone grips:

LoveHandle

source LoveHandle

The LoveHandle is a soft, elastic strap that sticks to your phone, allowing you to loop multiple fingers through to get a better grip. The only potential drawback is that it stretches out after prolonged use, so it might not be the best long-term option.

PopSockets

source Amazon

More than 40 million PopSockets grips have been sold around the world, so it’s hard to go a day without spotting one. They offer the best variety of patterns and colors by far, and since the adhesive is reusable, you can switch among your favorite styles depending on your mood.

Fitfort

source Amazon

You touch your phone countless times throughout the day, which means the material of your phone grip better be durable. This one’s made from stainless steel and looks sleeker than other phone grip options. The 360-degree rotation and 180-degree flip capabilities add more to its versatility.

Speck

source Connie Chen/Business Insider

The slim, card-sized GrabTab is similar to the LoveHandle in that you have a long strap that attaches securely to your phone. This loop, however, can be slid up and down, meaning that it’s adjustable for any size hand or number of fingers. Once clicked into place at the other end, it can be used as a stand.

Monet

source Amazon

Unless you’re a master manipulator of the limited space on your phone, it’s hard to fit both a grip and a wallet card on one device. The multi-functional Monet phone grip, with its two pockets for cash, IDs, or credit cards, plus durable sliding grip, is the perfect solution.

Scooch

source David Slotnick/Business Insider

The Scooch Wingback has a unique “snappy” design that pops outward when you press on its center and pops back in when you don’t need it. It also works as a car mount when you stick it to a magnetic mount or in the air vents – you’re really getting three accessories in one (grip, stand, and mount).

Spigen

source Amazon

Phone accessories company Spigen’s solution to your phone grip troubles is this sturdy ring, which also comes with a hook mount for your car. Some reviewers have said it’s so comfortable, they often forget they’re even holding it.

Sinjimoru

source Amazon

This stretchy pouch band can hold even more cards than the others on this list – up to five. The attached band for your fingers or hand is equally flexible yet secure.