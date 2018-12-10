7 wallet phone cases that keep your most essential cards accessible and safe

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

I’m no tech expert, but I’ve recently discovered a few accessories that have made using my phone a better experience – especially as a city commuter. One of those gadgets is a PopSocket grip, which makes it easier to hold on to my iPhone X and to use it one-handed, and the other is a case with a built-in card wallet.

These are slightly different than the folio cases, which usually have card wallets and a flap that folds over and covers the screen of the phone when it’s not in use. The ones I prefer have slots on the back of the case and no screen cover.

I don’t use my wallet case as a replacement for a real wallet, but it allows me to carry around a few of the essentials I need regular access to, like my metro card, a credit card, and my work ID. Now that I’ve been carrying mine around for a while, I’m convinced there’s no better option out there for commuters or city-dwellers who need frequent access to their various cards and IDs.

Here are 7 card wallet cases to keep your essentials close:

Silk iPhone Wallet Slayer Vol. 1 Case

Arguably the most popular of all phone wallets, Silk’s Wallet Slayer is about as sleek and simple as they come. The grippy silicone case has room to hold a few cards, and the opening on the left side makes it easy to push the cards up if you’re having trouble accessing them. It’s compatible with wireless charging and comes in a variety of colors. A few of the sizes even have options to create your own custom design through Amazon.

Silk iPhone Wallet Slayer Vol. 2 Case

This is the upgraded version of the previous phone wallet by Silk. It features a durable leather pocket for a sleeker look, but has all the same features like wireless charging compatibility. This is the one I use, and I was even able to attach a PopSocket grip to the back of the case on top of the leather. So far, so good.

Lopie Sea Island Cotton Series Slim Card Case

Available on Amazon for iPhone 7/8/7 Plus/8 Plus/iPhone X, all models $14.99-$15.99

Though the model options are limited, this genuine leather and canvas wallet phone case is a favorite among Amazon shoppers. The inside is made from a sturdy polycarbonate to protect against accidental drops, which is good if you’re prone to mishaps. The one thing to note about the canvas is that if you keep your phone in a pocket or purse most of the time, the rubbing may cause color transfers from new denim or the interior of your bag to the corners of the canvas.

Dockem Card Case, Synthetic Leather

Made from a synthetic leather, this case includes two separate, angled pockets for your cards and cash. There’s enough space to theoretically be able to ditch your wallet, assuming you don’t have a ton of cards or cash you need to carry around. Though I haven’t seen the faux leather in person, Amazon customers seem to be really pleased with how real it looks – as evidenced by the photos they’ve uploaded to the comments section.

Lameeku Wallet Case

This clever case hides the four-slot pocket inside a leather sheath so your cards stay protected at all times – simply pull the tab up to reveal your cards. You’ll also rest easy knowing the small bumper around the screen will protect it from cracking in case you drop it. The case also works with Apple Pay and comes in a variety of colors.

Spigen Slim Armor Case

This no-nonsense hard case keeps your phone and your cards completely protected. The sliding hidden pocket can hold a card or two along with some cash, and clicks into place to keep them secure. A few of the models’ slides go top to bottom instead of left to right, but the utility and features are the same otherwise.

Casetify Leather Pocket

Casetify is known for their fun and colorful case options, but lesser known are these stick-on card pockets that can be added to the back of pretty much any phone case. The Saffiano leather is durable and won’t crack easily, unlike some of the flimsier silicon versions on the market. You can pick from tons of designs and color schemes on Casetify’s site.