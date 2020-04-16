Billions of dollars worth of fresh produce are rotting or going to waste due to the coronavirus

Tens of millions of pounds of fresh food – including vegetables, fruit, and milk – are going to waste in the US, during coronavirus lockdown.

The agricultural sector has been hurt by the sudden closing of bulk-food destinations like theme parks, university dormitories, and restaurant chains.

The cost from March to May could be worth $1.32 billion, according to a National Sustainable Agriculture Coalition report.

It’s a global problem, too. In the Netherlands, a million tons of potatoes are leftover from the previous season, while farmers in Wuhan face ruined lotus roots, and in India, cows are being fed strawberries to get some use out of crops that would otherwise go to waste.

America’s agricultural sector is reeling from the coronavirus. Across the country, beans, squash, and cabbage are being discarded in Florida, lettuce and strawberries are rotting in California, and milk is being poured into the ground in Wisconsin and Ohio.

caption Acres of ready-to-pick romaine lettuce are plowed into the ground due to the loss of the restaurant market during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Holtville, California, on April 15. source Mike Blake / Reuters

According to Politico, farms were struck hard by the closing of bulk buyers, like theme parks, restaurant chains, and college dormitories. Many American farms supply almost exclusively to these sorts of food providers, meaning lock down’s effects were felt by them acutely.

caption Acres of romaine lettuce are shown after being plowed into the ground due to the loss of the restaurant market during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Holtville, California, on April 15. source Mike Blake / Reuters

The closure of restaurants might not sound that important, but in America it is. According to data from the Department of Agriculture, Americans spent about $678 billion at restaurants and only about $627 billion at supermarkets and warehouse clubs in 2018.

caption Rotting strawberries left on plants in a field in Plant City, Florida on March 27. source Chris O’Meara / AP

So with demand down, farmers faced an unenviable problem: what to do with their fresh goods? A decision had to be made quickly, as fruit and vegetables need to get from the fields to the consumer quickly, or not at all. Unfortunately, for many farmers sacrificing their produce was the only option.

caption Strawberries sit rotting on the plants in a field in Plant City, Florida on March 27. source Chris O’Meara / AP

A farmer named Paul Allen in Pahokee, Florida, told The Guardian he was plowing between five and six million pounds of green beans and cabbages back into his fields.

caption Some of the acres of romaine lettuce are shown after having been plowed into the ground due to the loss of the restaurant market during the outbreak of the in Holtville, California, on April 15. source Mike Blake / Reuters

Elsewhere in Florida, tomatoes were being sacrificed. The DiMare tomato farm in Homestead, Florida, stretches over about 1,300 acres and provides restaurants with fresh tomatoes. But when the restaurants closed, the farm no longer had any buyers.

caption DiMare farm manager Jim Husk walks among plants in a tomato field, in Homestead, Florida on March 28. source Lynne Sladky / AP

DiMare farming vice president Tony DiMare told the Miami Herald: “It’s catastrophic. It’s a dire situation, and there’s no relief in sight.”

caption DiMare farm manager Jim Husk holds a ripe tomato, in Homestead, Florida. source Lynne Sladky / AP

While farmers have managed to donate some of their produce to charities and food banks, the short shelf-life is a problem, as well as finding enough space to store all of the produce. It’s also an additional cost for farmers to transport the produce, when they’re already struggling.

caption A pile of ripe squash sits in a field, in Homestead, Florida on March 28. source Lynne Sladky / AP

Here, oranges lie rotting on the ground beneath trees in Lake Wales, Florida, due to a lack of workers.

caption Ripe and rotten oranges due to the lack of workers for harvesting are seen at a farm in Lake Wales, Florida on April 1. source Marco Bello / Reuters

It’s not just fruit and vegetables that are going to waste. In Wisconsin and Ohio, farmers have been pouring thousands of gallons of fresh milk into the ground, according to The New York Times.

caption Cows are pictured as French dairy farmer milks cows at a farm in Pessac near Bordeaux, France. source Regis Duvignau / Reuters

The Times also reported America’s largest dairy cooperative, Dairy Farmers of America, estimated farmers were dumping up to 3.7 million gallons of milk every day.

caption Angelo Simeone, the owner of a family-run dairy farm in the southern Italian town of Fasano, works during the lockdown to stop the spread of the coronavirus on April 8. source Alessandro Garofalo / Reuters

Outside of America, it’s a similar story in some countries. In Wuhan, China, the original epicenter of the coronavirus, which had been on lockdown, farmers were preparing to throw out hundreds of tons of lotus root, because lockdown had prevented traders from coming to the city.

caption Aquatic tubers known as lotus roots are seen in the field in the Huangpi district of Wuhan in central China’s Hubei province on April 6. source Sam McNeil /AP

In the Netherlands, according to Reuters, a million tons of potatoes are leftover from the previous season. This was due to the coronavirus lockdown closing restaurants, which caused the potato market to collapse because, at least partly, it was impossible to serve “patat,” or french fries.

caption A farmer is pictured among a large stock of potatoes that he can’t sell to restaurants or catering services, as they are closed due the coronavirus outbreak, at his property in Purmer, Netherlands, April 3. source Eva Plevier /Reuters

In India, lock down’s impact on farmers’ ability to transport produce has caused some to feed cattle strawberries. The other big reason strawberries aren’t selling is that tourists usually buy them, but tourists aren’t visiting at the moment.

caption A farmer, feeds strawberries to his cow during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus, in the western state of Maharashtra, in India, April 1. source Rajendra Jadhav / Reuters

Farmer Ajay Jadhav told Reuters he had no choice but to make manure out of the basil, iceberg lettuce, and bok-choy he grows. Usually, restaurants buy his goods, but he said his peers didn’t even want them for free.

caption A farmer feeds iceberg lettuce to his buffalo during a 21-day nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus in India on April 1. source Rajendra Jadhav / Reuters

What’s daunting now, according to The New York Times, is that the farmers who have gotten rid of their fresh vegetables will replant with the same crop, hoping some semblance of normality will return by the next harvest. But that’s not guaranteed, and the second wave of crops might have to be destroyed, too.

caption California farmer Jack Vessey stands in what remains of his field of romaine lettuce after having to plow it under due to the loss of the restaurant market during the outbreak of the coronavirus in Holtville, California on April 15. source Mike Blake / Reuters

