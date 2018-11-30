This striking photo series shows what tattoos look like as you age

caption Cor-G. source GetOud

GetOud is a photo series designed to show there’s no such thing as being too old for a tattoo.

The project is the work of two Dutch women and features 25 tattooed elderly people.

The majority of subjects got their tattoos over the age of 50.

An argument many people use for why people shouldn’t get tattoos is that they’ll regret it when they’re older, or that it won’t look good on ageing skin.

But two Dutch women have come together to prove that isn’t the case.

Ingrid Meijering and Marion Duimel are the team behind GetOud: a photo series showcasing 25 people over the age of 65, all of whom have tattoos.

Read more: The 4 biggest mistakes people make before getting a tattoo, according to the ‘High Priest of Hollywood tattoo artists’

Some did indeed get inked in their younger years, but the majority got their tattoos during the past 10 years.

Photo subject Toos, for example, started to feel old at the age of 79, so decided to shave part of her head and get some tattoos to keep her feeling young, and now particularly enjoys wearing sleeveless tops to show off her tats.

Meijering and Duimel hope their three-year project will help show people you’re never too old to get a tattoo.

Scroll down to see how tattoos look on ageing bodies.

GetOud — which means “Get Old” — was founded in 2010.

caption Chris source GetOud

It’s led by two women, Ingrid Meijering and Marion Duimel.

caption Cor-G source GetOud

Their aim is to “bring a more positive attitude towards ageing and elderly people.”

caption Hans source GetOud

They brought together 25 tattooed people over the age of 65 for the photo series.

caption Jack source GetOud

Most people featured in the project had actually got their tattoos within the previous 10 years.

caption Rebha source GetOud

Aged 79, Toos, pictured below, said she felt she was “turning into an old lady” so she decided to shave part of her head and get a tattoo.

caption Toos source GetOud

Some participants want to show that having tattoos doesn’t mean you’re “scary or aggressive.”

caption Riek source GetOud

Meijering and Duimel created a book and an exhibition out of the TattooAge project.

caption Thomas source GetOud

“We hope people understand you are never too old for a tattoo and we want to share the lovely stories behind them,” they say.