Stunning photo captured the Raptors and Sixers watching Kawhi Leonard’s series-winning shot bounce around the rim

- Kawhi Leonard hit a series-winning shot that bounced on the rim four times before falling in to knock off the Philadelphia 76ers and advance the Toronto Raptors to the Eastern Conference Finals.
- Rick Madonik of The Toronto Star captured an incredible photo of Leonard and the 76ers’ Joel Embiid watching the ball bounce on the rim, awaiting the result.
- See the photo below.
Kawhi Leonard sent the Toronto Raptors to the Eastern Conference Finals in stunning fashion on Sunday, eliminating the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 7 with a series-winning shot that bounced around the rim before falling in.
Leonard’s shot wasn’t as smooth as, say, Damian Lillard’s 37-foot series winner over the Oklahoma City Thunder, but it was just as dramatic, as the game was tied and appeared to be going to overtime before the shot fell.
Rick Madonik of The Toronto Star captured an incredible photo of the moment, as Leonard had fallen out of bounds on the attempt while the 76ers’ Joel Embiid watched the ball alongside of him.
Here’s the photo:
A wider shot (believed to also have been taken by Madonik) captured even more emotions.
1,000 words. Tag yourselves. pic.twitter.com/xqyepPO1gy
— Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) May 13, 2019
Watch Leonard’s heroic, dramatic shot below:
