The University of Texas is giving its football stadium a face-lift, but people are saying the new ‘Longhorn patio’ looks like the female reproductive system

- source
- Getty Images
- The University of Texas at Austin is currently in the throes of giving its beloved football stadium a fresh look, but some people are noting that the $175 million south end zone expansion is reminiscent of a female reproductive system.
- The university hired Kansas City-based design firm Populous to complete the renovations to Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
- Fans are having a field day making jokes about the new design on Twitter, but whether or not it will come to fruition remains to be seen.
- Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.
The University of Texas at Austin is currently in the throes of giving its beloved football stadium a fresh look, but some people are noting that one aspect of the new design is reminiscent of the female reproductive system.
The university hired Kansas City-based design firm Populous to complete the renovations to Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, and new renderings show what the $175 million south end zone expansion will look like.
Found this new artist rendering with an overhead view of the new south end zone project at DKR-TMS. Now I'm starting to get what the "Longhorn patio" looks like. pic.twitter.com/NgOVPiXDMa
— Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 14, 2019
Let’s be honest – it looks like female reporductive organs.
Whether or not the designers had this in mind when drawing up plans for the massive stadium revamp is unclear, but fans are certainly having a field day making jokes about the soon-to-be “Longhorn patio” on Twitter:
— BigBoomer⭕️???????? (@OU_Texan28) November 14, 2019
Can't get uterus without UT.
— Jackie McCardell Jr. (@JRayMickey) November 14, 2019
There were a few references to menstruation:
You're looking at the best stadium, period.
— Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) November 14, 2019
It’s that time of the month… game day!
— JH (@jlhtheone) November 14, 2019
One of which was a shout-out to the Longhorns’ longstanding rivalry with the Oklahoma Sooners:
It's the Red River Rivalry, alright.
— Lulu (@LuluVol) November 14, 2019
And even references to gestation:
Twins
— Drew Parsons (@Drew_3DP) November 14, 2019
Whether or not the designs will come to fruition remains to be seen.
Populous did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.
- Read more:
- Memphis is withholding top prospect James Wiseman from playing in a pivot from its original defiant, anti-NCAA stance
- Here’s a breakdown of the damning videos that appear to show the Astros executing their elaborate sign-stealing scheme with the help of garbage cans
- Ohio State superstar Chase Young’s suspension comes against 2 of the Big Ten’s worst teams, and many are wondering why the NCAA even bothered
- 25 highest-paid college football coaches