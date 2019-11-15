The University of Texas is giving its football stadium a face-lift, but people are saying the new ‘Longhorn patio’ looks like the female reproductive system

Fans are having a field day making jokes about the new Darrell K Royal - Texas Memorial Stadium design on Twitter.

  • The University of Texas at Austin is currently in the throes of giving its beloved football stadium a fresh look, but some people are noting that the $175 million south end zone expansion is reminiscent of a female reproductive system.
  • The university hired Kansas City-based design firm Populous to complete the renovations to Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
  • Fans are having a field day making jokes about the new design on Twitter, but whether or not it will come to fruition remains to be seen.
The University of Texas at Austin is currently in the throes of giving its beloved football stadium a fresh look, but some people are noting that one aspect of the new design is reminiscent of the female reproductive system.

The university hired Kansas City-based design firm Populous to complete the renovations to Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, and new renderings show what the $175 million south end zone expansion will look like.

Let’s be honest – it looks like female reporductive organs.

Whether or not the designers had this in mind when drawing up plans for the massive stadium revamp is unclear, but fans are certainly having a field day making jokes about the soon-to-be “Longhorn patio” on Twitter:

There were a few references to menstruation:

One of which was a shout-out to the Longhorns’ longstanding rivalry with the Oklahoma Sooners:

And even references to gestation:

Whether or not the designs will come to fruition remains to be seen.

Populous did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.