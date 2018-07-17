Photo shows the moment John Kelly accidentally turned off the lights as Trump backed down from his election meddling comments

- source
- Chris McGrath/Getty Images
A photo taken by Washington Post photographer Jabin Botsford shows the moment White House chief of staff John Kelly accidentally turned off the lights as President Donald Trump spoke to reporters at the White House on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters in the Cabinet Room, Trump backed down from his election meddling comments and said that he accepted “our intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election took place.”
Trump’s correction took place a day after his joint press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin. During his summit, Trump failed to back US intelligence assessments and stopped short of condemning Russia’s election interference.
