A photographer uses cheap, everyday items as props in photo shoots, and the final portraits are stunning

caption Before and after, featuring a simple palm leaf as a prop. source Courtesy of Kai Böttcher

Many photographers are sharing behind-the-scenes moments from photo shoots on social media.

One of these photographers is Kai Böttcher, who reveals how he achieves certain effects in captivating side-by-side pictures.

Böttcher told Insider he likes to show people that interesting photos don’t always require expensive equipment – he often uses cheap light bulbs as props and store aisles as backdrops.

Kai Böttcher, a photographer based in Kaiserslautern, Germany, is capturing the attention of his Instagram fans with side-by-side photos that show “before” and “after” moments of his artistic portraits.

The images reveal how he turns seemingly mundane settings into stunning portrait backgrounds – using equipment and props many people probably already own.

He’s not the only photographer using social media to give his followers a glimpse behind the scenes.

A handful of photographers have posted pictures revealing what the making of a perfect shot is really like – either as a way to show that images on Instagram aren’t always realistic or to inspire up-and-coming photographers.

Keep reading to see how Böttcher elevates cheap, everyday items to create stunning portraits.

Kai Böttcher said he wants to share his behind-the-scenes moments to show people you don’t always have to spend money on fancy equipment to take striking photos.

caption Here, a small light bulb was used as a prop. source Courtesy of Kai Böttcher

“You don’t always need an extravagant and expensive shooting setup to get great results,” he said. “Oftentimes, a cheap light bulb or a pasta strainer for $3 is enough to get really interesting lighting patterns and effects.”

Böttcher sometimes captures his subjects in office supply or hardware stores — and he gets creative with ordinary objects.

caption Who knew a desk lamp could create art? source Courtesy of Kai Böttcher

“I let myself be inspired by the most diverse things in everyday life. If I shoot with a model, the ideas and creations that come in my mind are 90% spontaneous,” he said.

In this shoot, Böttcher turned a mundane shrub into a magical portrait setting.

caption The left side shows the making of the final portrait. source Courtesy of Kai Böttcher

Böttcher said he’s considered himself a portrait photographer since 2016. He recalls always having an interest in photography and he spent many years behind the lens before building his business and portfolio on Instagram.

He’s now a student at the Technical University of Kaiserslautern in Germany, studying digital art and virtual design.

Here, he took a photo using his iPhone, while his subject held up a palm leaf.

Böttcher said that in an era where phone cameras can capture high-quality images, there’s no need to invest in the priciest equipment on the market – at least right away.

“Especially for beginning photographers, I would really recommend learning the basics of composition, lighting, and general settings with a cheap camera or a phone before investing in something more expensive,” he said.

In another shoot, Böttcher used leaves and natural light to capture a powerful portrait.

caption The before and after shots. source Courtesy of Kai Böttcher

Böttcher uses some photo-editing software, including Photoshop, to adjust color schemes and lighting in his photos, but he said that for the most part, he likes to be “inspired by the ordinary.”

“When I see any interesting light, object, or background, I try to integrate it into the shoot the best I can,” he said.

Here, a shower head and neon light are used to create a unique effect.

caption Before and after. source Courtesy of Kai Böttcher

For this shot, Böttcher made small adjustments to the lighting and contrast, which gave the finished portrait a dramatic effect.

Using minimal editing and finding beauty in everyday objects, Böttcher proves anyone with a creative vision can bring it to life.

caption Everyday desk objects were used as clever props. source Courtesy of Kai Böttcher

“You can use otherwise boring objects or household items to make really interesting lighting and effects,” he said. “Get inspired by what’s around you.”

Find more of Böttcher’s work on his website and on Instagram.