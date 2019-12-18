A photographer captures elderly couples posing like newlyweds, and she learns a life lesson from each one

caption An elderly couple shot by Sujata Setia. source Sujata Setia

London-based photographer Sujata Setia shoots elderly, long-married couples posing affectionately as if they were newlyweds or just engaged.

She explained to Insider that the couples are usually unsure at first as they’ve never been asked to do anything like it, but then they relax into the shoots.

The photos, which show husbands and wives cuddling, kissing, and giggling, are incredibly heartwarming.

Some of the couples suffer from dementia or struggle to walk without sticks, but Setia encourages them to support each other because “that’s what life partners really do, right?”

Open Instagram at any given moment these days and you’re bound to see at least one photo of a couple celebrating their engagement, wedding, or anniversary with a cute (or sometimes cringeworthy) photoshoot.

Such shots are incredibly common amongst young couples, but it’s not often you see the elderly and those who’ve been married for decades looking so affectionate.

One photographer, however, is out to change this.

London-based Sujata Setia photographs older, long-married couples as if they were newlyweds or just engaged, and the photos are adorable.

Setia told Insider she was first drawn to the subject because it’s “a testimony of everlasting love.”

“Once I started working on it, I just fell in love with the time I got to spend with these couples,” she said. “So much wisdom, so much to learn from each one of them and their combined life experiences.”

In fact, Setia no longer thinks of the time she spends with elderly couples as photoshoots, but rather life lessons.

However, the couples are often perplexed when Setia suggests a shoot. “It is always hilarious the way they react,” she said.

“No one would have ever asked them to pose together for a shot, hold hands, kiss,” she explained, adding that the husbands in particular usually laugh. “There’s this hysteria, mixed with embarrassment and also a secret, hidden excitement.”

Some couples take convincing, but Setia can tell when they really do want to do it. “They want to be photographed but they keep saying no and laughing until after a point where they reluctantly agree (even when they wanted to agree right away).”

“The shoots are always so full of laughter because both husband and wife are endlessly giggling,” Setia continued. “It’s just the pleasant shock of never, ever imagining that someone would ask them to pose like a newly married couple at 80-plus.”

Setia never imagined her photos would mean so much to the couples and their families.

“By the time I photograph these elderlies… unfortunately dementia begins to set in,” Setia said. “Many of them do not really understand why they are being placed in that scenario.”

In that sense, she said that it’s almost like working with “her own children” sometimes.

“I always get into these shoots telling myself that I have to leave the selfish photographer ‘who only cares for her shot’ back home,” Setia explained. “I am first the mother … who takes care of these elderlies like her own children.”

Although the couples sometimes take some initial convincing, Setia doesn’t tell them how to pose and prefers them to be as natural as possible.

“I don’t ask them to change their clothes to suit my narrative or sit a certain way for me or correct their pose to perfection … I just go with the flow,” explained Setia. “I just let them be.”

She gives her subjects simple props such as flowers or an umbrella, and even simpler instructions so as not to overcomplicate the shoot.

But first, she asks if she can take their walking sticks away. “When they begin to express their worry that they might fall without it, I ask them to hold each other for support,” she said. “For that’s what life partners really do, right?”