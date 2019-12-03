A photographer captured the exact moment a squirrel flew across the water with a walnut in its mouth

caption A photographer captured the moment a squirrel flew across the water with a walnut in its mouth. source Dick Van Dujin

Photographer Dick Van Dujin captured the exact moment a squirrel flew across the water with a walnut in its mouth.

Van Dujin, 34, told Insider that he waited from “sunrise to sunset” and took around 1,000 photos to capture the perfect shot.

He had traveled to a forest in Brabant, a province in the south of the Netherlands, to photograph squirrels as they foraged for nuts to store for the winter.

Van Dujin also went viral earlier this year after he captured the exact moment a squirrel stopped to smell a daisy.

caption Photographer Dick Van Dujin captured the squirrel in Brabant in the Netherlands. source Dick Van Dujin

Van Dujin, 34, told Insider that he traveled to a forest in Brabant, a province in the south of the Netherlands, to take photos of squirrels.

The photographer wanted to capture squirrels while they were collecting nuts in the forest.

caption Van Dujin took photos of the squirrels as they foraged for nuts. source Dick Van Dujin

“The squirrels are looking for nuts and collecting them in autumn,” he said.

“When they grab the nut, they will bury it somewhere in the ground so they can dig it up in the winter.”

Van Dujin said he was in the forest “from sunrise until sunset” as he waited to capture the perfect moment.

caption Van Dujin spent a full day taking photos of the squirrels in the forest. source Dick Van Dujin

The photographer estimated that he took “around 1,000 photos” that day.

Van Dujin said the hardest part about the shoot was trying to get the squirrel in focus.

caption Van Dujin said he loves photographing squirrels because they’re “so photogenic.” source Dick Van Dujin

“It was moving so fast,” he said. “I had to track it with my camera and keep it in focus.”

But Van Dujin’s patience paid off as he captured the squirrel leaping into the air with the walnut in its mouth.

caption And Van Dujin was ecstatic when he captured a squirrel flying over the water. source Dick Van Dujin

“I felt very happy and satisfied that I captured this perfect shot,” he said.

Van Dujin said that he loves photographing squirrels because “they are so photogenic.”

caption Van Dujin often photographs squirrels. source Dick Van Dujin

“Most people like squirrels and find them really cute,” he added.

Van Dujin has already gone viral once before for his incredible squirrel pictures.

caption Van Dujin also captured the moment a squirrel stopped to smell a daisy. source Dick Van Duijn

The photographer captured the exact moment a squirrel stopped to smell a daisy while he was taking pictures in Vienna, Austria, a few months ago.

It took Van Dujin two hours and 200 photos to capture the picture-perfect moment.

caption The photographer called it “the picture of a lifetime.” source Dick Van Duijn

“The moment the squirrel smelled the flower and planted his face in the flower, I knew this was the picture of a lifetime,” Van Dujin told Insider.

Van Dujin believes that his squirrel pictures have gone viral because people are becoming increasingly disconnected from nature.

caption Van Dujin said he believes his photos remind people of “how beautiful nature can be.” source Dick Van Duijn

“I think people don’t spend enough time in nature because of the lifestyle we have developed in the west,” he said.

“When people are reminded about how beautiful and cute nature can be, they’ll feel better about themselves and the world around them.”

As his photos continue to find success, Van Dujin said he hopes his work will inspire people to “go out and visit nature more often.”

caption The photographer said nature will provide him with “inspiration for a lifetime.” source Dick Van Duijn

“Nature is endless, so the subjects for my pictures are endless as well,” the photographer said.

“You can never finish photographing all that there is to see. That provides me with inspiration for a lifetime.”