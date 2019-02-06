A photographer is being accused of having a ‘white savior’ complex after making an elaborate photoshoot of a white bride in a Cameroon village

- source
- Luxembourg-based photographer Awamu Moja made an elaborate photoshoot of a white model in a bridal dress among Baka villagers in Cameroon.
- The photos were first posted in September, but drew attention this week when a photojournalist called them “white savior bulls—” on Twitter.
- The YouTube description for a behind-the-scenes video accompanying the shoot says the photos are meant to be a “provocation.”
A photographer is under fire after conducting an elaborate photoshoot where a white woman wears expenses dresses among villagers in Cameroon.
The photos and video depict a white woman, sometimes in a bridal dress, in front of huts and among the Baka people of Cameroon. In some images, she holds a villager child in her embrace. The photos were were taken by the Luxembourg-based photographer Awamu Moja.
#deforestation is a big problem in #cameroun. Consequences are huge for the (Baka) population and animals. ???????? How will the #future look like for those #children ? Will they live in their forest forever or will they be forgotten when we don't react ? ????We all live on the same planet… don't we ? #sensibilisierung
???? The whole life of the Pygmies Baka are revolves around the #forest that shelters them. In this inextricable relationship, nothing should have interfered. The Baka are not resentful, so they welcomed us warmly. And we have tried to forget that we belong to this world that destroys them, every day a little more, for its own comfort, forgetting that the Baka, would like to preserve their "home, sweet home ". (Text by Awamumoja) Muah : Valentina Becker | Photo : Awamumoja | Dress : Digamesi #nature #earth #environment #life
Minimalist #furniture A #carpet of leaves, chairs "designed" by the roots of trees, this minimalist furniture appealed to the #baka . It also appealed to NGOs who transformed them into Natural Reserves. So protected that even natives were banned from there: no more hunting or gathering, no more collecting wild honey … Were they so dangerous, these hunter-gatherers, for the future of the #forest ? (Text by awamumoja) #makeup & #hair : Valentina Becker #traveltheworld | #photography : @awamumoja | #dress #fashion : @digamesi
ONE World, ONE Mankind ❤️ The colour of the skin is no more important than that of the dress, and everyone should be able to live his life as he sees fit. But some people are more greedy than others. But all mothers carry their child in the same way. One world, one humanity. (Text by Awamumoja) #awamumoja #muavalentina #humanity
The photos were first posted to Instagram by Moja and members of his team in September, with a behind-the-scenes video about the shoot in January.
They drew widespread attention on Tuesday, when the photojournalist Chirag Wakaskar posted about them on Twitter, sparking a backlash. He called it “white savior bulls—.”
And today in white savior bullshit.
Photographer – Awamu Moja.https://t.co/NyJBws6l8L pic.twitter.com/L29ot0D63G
— Chirag Wakaskar (@chiragwakaskar) February 6, 2019
The YouTube description for the behind-the-scenes video offers an explanation of the shoot. The Baka people, who are hunter-gatherers, are described as living in the same way they did “at the dawn of humanity.” According to the description, they lack the schools and health clinics “that civilization could bring them.”
Juxtaposing them with the model was meant to create the sense of a “scandal” and “provocation,” because the Baka welcome her.
“Photographing a model in a grand prix dress in the midst of Baka pygmies dressed in rags is a provocation,” the description reads. “The price of the dress would be enough to bring, in this end of the end of the world, what to live worthily.”
Moja didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.
