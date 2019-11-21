Newborn babies were dressed up as Clark Griswold and Cousin Eddie for a ‘Christmas Vacation’ photo shoot

caption Newborns dressed up as Clark Griswold and Cousin Eddie from “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” source Amy Haehl

Amy Haehl, the owner of Coffee Creek Studio, took photos of newborns on a set inspired by the 1989 movie “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

Haehl shared the photos on her Facebook page, and they quickly went viral.

“I love having a good laugh and love sharing the laughter with all of you,” Haehl wrote in the post.

Haehl told Insider that she’s been gathering props for a while now, as she has always wanted to create photos based on the Christmas movie.

An Indiana-based photographer is already spreading Christmas cheer across social media.

Amy Haehl, who owns Coffee Creek Studio, has a talent for mixing the magic of classic Christmas movies with the incredibly cute nature of newborns. This year, she decided to recreate iconic scenes from the 1989 film, “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.”

“I truly love my job, so being able to create photos that combine these two loves of mine is so rewarding,” Haehl told Insider.

In the first photo, two babies dressed as Clark Griswold and Cousin Eddie are seen taking a nap on a small couch with the iconic burning Christmas tree in the background. To add to the theme, the outline of a singed cat can be seen on the floor.

“I’m a movie lover and have always loved this one in particular,” Haehl told Insider. “We watch it and laugh harder every year. I’ve always wanted to create photos based on this movie and have been gathering props for a while now.”

The next photo Haehl shared featured one newborn dressed as Cousin Eddie, who’s asleep on a blanket of snow next to a sewage pipe. The RV also makes an appearance in the background of the photo.

The shoot also wouldn’t have been complete without the scene in which Clark Griswold’s daydream involves a visit from Mary, the lingerie counter girl.

Haehl said that the most challenging part of the photo shoot was figuring out all of the perfect details and props to include, especially given the time period of the movie.

“We don’t exactly live in 1989 anymore so finding vintage wallpaper, furniture, curtains, outfits, and ‘that there RV’ was a little challenging,” Haehl told Insider. “I’m so fortunate to know some amazing vendors who helped me bring my photos to life. Sunrise Baby & Co created the outfits and JLS Creation Corner created the cigar, beer can, fried kitty, and ‘Snots’ props. This never would have been possible without them creating exactly what I needed.”

Last year for Christmas, Haehl had a similar photo shoot based on another holiday classic film, “A Christmas Story.” In the photo, a newborn is seen wearing Ralphie’s iconic pink bunny suit.

“I do have a special love for Christmas and love creating different and unique photos around the holidays,” Haehl said.

Although Haehl doesn’t typically do themed newborn photos, she still loves coming up with new ideas for her followers to enjoy. Earlier this year, she even recreated a scene from “Mrs. Santa Claus.”

“I love creating things that bring smiles to peoples’ faces and that remind them of happy times,” Haehl said.

You can view more of her work on her Facebook page.