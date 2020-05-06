A photographer who shot Meghan Markle before she was royal says she was an ‘intense person’ to work with

caption Meghan Markle. source Frank Ockenfels/USA/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Photographer Tommy Mendes has spoken about his experience working with Meghan Markle in 2015, saying she was an “intense person.”

Mendes told the Daily Mail he was surprised when the former “Suits” actress brought a 12-person entourage to the shoot. However, he insisted she was a “very nice person” with “charisma.”

One videographer, who asked to remain anonymous, told a different story.

The videographer, who said they worked with the duchess before she met Prince Harry, told the Daily Mail she was given the nickname “princess” because of her diva-like behavior.

A photographer who worked with Meghan Markle in 2015 said she was an “intense person” and that he was surprised by the size of the entourage she brought on set.

Tommy Mendes, who shot Markle for the now-defunct lifestyle magazine The Aesthete told the Daily Mail about his experience working with the former “Suits” actress before she met Prince Harry.

“She was an intense person for sure,” Mendes said.

‘When you go to a photoshoot it’s usually just a couple of people, but she had like 12 people with her there. Her own makeup, people like that. It was a little bit unusual.

“I always joke, saying, ‘the girl was on a mission – and I guess she scored,'” Mendes added. “I didn’t even know who she was then. I still don’t know to be honest.”

However, Mendes said he thought she was “very nice” and had “charisma for the cameras.”

Not everyone who has worked with the Duchess of Sussex shares that opinion, however.

A videographer who reportedly worked with Markle in Toronto during the period that she was on “Suits” said she was given the nickname “princess” because of her diva-like behavior.

The videographer, who wished to remain anonymous because he still works in the industry, told the Daily Mail: “People told me, ‘get ready because she is a lot.’ They used to call her ‘the princess.’

“When I saw her, right away from the moment she arrived, I didn’t even know who she was and she was acting like a diva,” he added.

“She came in wearing a [baseball] cap, hiding her face and she had her head down and just walked back towards the makeup room,” the videographer said.

“It was like it was the big diva coming in, and she doesn’t want people to see her, like you would do if you’re walking in the street and you don’t want the paparazzi to take your picture,” he added.

