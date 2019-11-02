A photographer uses everyday items to capture stunning photos, and he showed us how to get the perfect shot without spending money

- source
Kai Böttcher
- Kai Böttcher is a 25-year-old photographer who specializes in portrait photography and has an Instagram following of about 600,000 followers.
- He recently shared a popular compilation of behind-the-scenes photos that showed how he stages his photoshoots.
- Kai uses simple, everyday objects such as pasta strainers and bed sheets to create lighting and shadows in his photos.
- He also told Insider that the more simple the photo, the better.
- Here’s how to get the perfect shot without spending money, according to one of Instagram’s most popular photographers.
Kai Böttcher is a self-taught photographer, who specializes in portrait photography.
- source
- Kai Böttcher
Böttcher said he started an Instagram page a few years ago so he could have a place to post the portrait photos he took of his friends.
- source
- Kai Böttcher
The 25-year-old photographer's Instagram page took off, garnering over half a million followers in just three years.
- source
- Kai Böttcher
Böttcher received so much attention for his beautiful shots that he decided to share a series of behind-the-scenes photos to his Instagram …
- source
- Kai Böttcher
… that show how he cleverly stages photoshoots to help him capture the perfect shot.
- source
- Kai Böttcher
Böttcher's side-by-side photos prove that perfect Instagram pictures are all just an illusion.
- source
- Kai Böttcher
"I started with sharing the behind-the-scene shots because I want to show people that you don't always need an extravagant and expensive shooting setup to get great results," Böttcher told Business Insider.
- source
- Kai Böttcher
He wanted his photos to show people that they, too, can create beautiful photos without professional experience.
- source
- Kai Böttcher
Böttcher revealed that some of the most basic and inexpensive props help create the best photos.
- source
- Kai Böttcher
"Often a cheap Philips Light or a pasta strainer for $3 is enough to get really interesting lighting patterns and effects," he told Insider.
- source
- Kai Böttcher
Purchase your own Philips light.
Something as inexpensive as a $2 bottle of paint from the craft store can be used to add pops of color to a photo.
- source
- Kai Böttcher
Böttcher added in a $10 string of multi-colored lights to add a playful feel to this photo.
- source
- Kai Böttcher
Glow-in-the-dark paint in a dark setting helped him make this stunning photo.
- source
- Kai Böttcher
Böttcher achieved this rainbow look on the model's face with a $20 rainbow suncatcher combined with sunlight.
- source
- Kai Böttcher
And in this photo, Böttcher used a $7 lemon press in front of the sun to create this pattern on the model's face.
- source
- Kai Böttcher
Böttcher will sometimes hold objects like an old curtain in front of his light source to create shapes and shadows on the model's face.
- source
- Kai Böttcher
Sometimes all it takes is the manipulation of light to make a standout photo.
- source
- Kai Böttcher
Böttcher often uses colored, handheld lights that add a completely different feel to the photo.
- source
- Kai Böttcher
Another inexpensive method such as positioning the camera towards a mirror gives the photo a different feel.
- source
- Kai Böttcher
"I love to play with mirrors and reflections in general in my shots," he told Insider. "You can get multiple perspectives of a model in a single shot."
- source
- Kai Böttcher
These simple objects help create interesting patterns and light leaks, Böttcher said.
- source
- Kai Böttcher
Although Böttcher prefers to use a camera for his shots, he said you can still get great shots with a smartphone.
- source
- Kai Böttcher
"I would suggest anyone who starts with photography to first learn the basics like light and composition…" Böttcher told Insider.
- source
- Kai Böttcher
He said that you should start with a phone or a cheap camera before investing in something expensive.
- source
- Kai Böttcher
Böttcher received a lot of positive feedback on his behind-the-scenes photos.
- source
- Kai Böttcher
"The reason why people like the behind the scenes is because they see that there really is no magic behind the shots…" he told Business Insider.
- source
- Kai Böttcher
"It motivates them to just get outside and shoot without the need to buy any really expensive equipment," he said.
- source
- Kai Böttcher