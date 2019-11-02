A photographer uses everyday items to capture stunning photos, and he showed us how to get the perfect shot without spending money

From a $3 pasta strainer to $10 string lights, this viral Instagram photographer doesn't spend a lot to capture the perfect image.

Kai Böttcher

  • Kai Böttcher is a 25-year-old photographer who specializes in portrait photography and has an Instagram following of about 600,000 followers.
  • He recently shared a popular compilation of behind-the-scenes photos that showed how he stages his photoshoots.
  • Kai uses simple, everyday objects such as pasta strainers and bed sheets to create lighting and shadows in his photos.
  • He also told Insider that the more simple the photo, the better.
  • Here’s how to get the perfect shot without spending money, according to one of Instagram’s most popular photographers.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Kai Böttcher is a self-taught photographer, who specializes in portrait photography.

Böttcher is a young, self-taught photographer.
Kai Böttcher

Böttcher said he started an Instagram page a few years ago so he could have a place to post the portrait photos he took of his friends.

Böttcher’s Instagram page.
Kai Böttcher

The 25-year-old photographer’s Instagram page took off, garnering over half a million followers in just three years.

Böttcher’s photos gained him a lot of followers.
Kai Böttcher

Böttcher received so much attention for his beautiful shots that he decided to share a series of behind-the-scenes photos to his Instagram …

An ordinary photo turned into a super creative picture.
Kai Böttcher

… that show how he cleverly stages photoshoots to help him capture the perfect shot.

Böttcher shared a behind-the-scenes look at his photoshoots.
Kai Böttcher

Böttcher’s side-by-side photos prove that perfect Instagram pictures are all just an illusion.

Being creative with props and light is key.
Kai Böttcher

“I started with sharing the behind-the-scene shots because I want to show people that you don’t always need an extravagant and expensive shooting setup to get great results,” Böttcher told Business Insider.

Böttcher wanted to show the reality behind his photos.
Kai Böttcher

He wanted his photos to show people that they, too, can create beautiful photos without professional experience.

The use of a simple prop helps create the perfect photo.
Kai Böttcher

Böttcher revealed that some of the most basic and inexpensive props help create the best photos.

The simpler the props, the better.
Kai Böttcher

“Often a cheap Philips Light or a pasta strainer for $3 is enough to get really interesting lighting patterns and effects,” he told Insider.

There’s no such thing as a perfect Instagram picture.
Kai Böttcher

Something as inexpensive as a $2 bottle of paint from the craft store can be used to add pops of color to a photo.

Paint can add something extra to a picture.
Kai Böttcher

Böttcher added in a $10 string of multi-colored lights to add a playful feel to this photo.

Fun lights add a different feel to this photo.
Kai Böttcher

Glow-in-the-dark paint in a dark setting helped him make this stunning photo.

Another example of paint used in a stunning photo.
Kai Böttcher

Böttcher achieved this rainbow look on the model’s face with a $20 rainbow suncatcher combined with sunlight.

A $20 suncatcher was used in this photo.
Kai Böttcher

And in this photo, Böttcher used a $7 lemon press in front of the sun to create this pattern on the model’s face.

A lemon press helped create this shadow effect on the model’s face.
Kai Böttcher

Böttcher will sometimes hold objects like an old curtain in front of his light source to create shapes and shadows on the model’s face.

A curtain is used to create shadows on the model’s face.
Kai Böttcher

Sometimes all it takes is the manipulation of light to make a standout photo.

A simple yellow light created an eerie effect on this photo.
Kai Böttcher

Böttcher often uses colored, handheld lights that add a completely different feel to the photo.

A purple light and some water drops created a unique photo.
Kai Böttcher

Another inexpensive method such as positioning the camera towards a mirror gives the photo a different feel.

Kai shot this photo in the mirror the model was holding.
Kai Böttcher

“I love to play with mirrors and reflections in general in my shots,” he told Insider. “You can get multiple perspectives of a model in a single shot.”

Kai loves playing with light and reflections in his photos.
Kai Böttcher

These simple objects help create interesting patterns and light leaks, Böttcher said.

Natural lighting is key.
Kai Böttcher

Although Böttcher prefers to use a camera for his shots, he said you can still get great shots with a smartphone.

Kai used a smartphone to take this photo.
Kai Böttcher

“I would suggest anyone who starts with photography to first learn the basics like light and composition…” Böttcher told Insider.

Light and composition are some of the basic elements of photography to know.
Kai Böttcher

He said that you should start with a phone or a cheap camera before investing in something expensive.

Kai’s Instagram pics consist of portrait photos.
Kai Böttcher

Böttcher received a lot of positive feedback on his behind-the-scenes photos.

Kai’s followers loved his behind-the-scenes photos.
Kai Böttcher

“The reason why people like the behind the scenes is because they see that there really is no magic behind the shots…” he told Business Insider.

Kai uses clever tactics to take his photos.
Kai Böttcher

“It motivates them to just get outside and shoot without the need to buy any really expensive equipment,” he said.

Kai received a great response from his followers by showing how he stages his photoshoots.
Kai Böttcher