After a photographer canceled his birthday party, he went to his friends’ homes to take their portraits instead: ‘It was like an adult playdate’

Due to the coronavirus, photographer and director Saam Gabbay had to cancel his birthday celebrations, but he didn’t want to spend the day alone.

In a single day, he drove to 30 friends’ houses around Los Angeles – covering more than 100 miles in total – and took their portraits at their windows.

Some dressed in tuxedos or costumes, while others waved signs wishing him a happy birthday.

Gabbay turned the experience into a photo series he calls “Touchless Birthday.”

When the coronavirus caused director and photographer Saam Gabbay to cancel his planned celebrations, he decided he wouldn’t spend his birthday alone. Instead, Gabbay visited each of his friends’ houses and, using his camera and drone, took their portraits from their windows for a photo and video series he calls “Touchless Birthday.”

Gabbay spoke with Insider about the birthday he’ll never forget.

Photographer Saam Gabbay had to cancel his birthday celebrations on March 26 due to the coronavirus.

caption Saam Gabbay. source Saam Gabbay

The Los Angeles-based photographer had planned to spend his birthday in Capetown, South Africa, and celebrate with friends when he returned home, but he had to cancel those plans due to the coronavirus.

“I was shooting in South Africa, then all of a sudden, the lockdown had started to sweep across the globe,” Gabbay told Insider. “We started to get notes put under our hotel doors every morning, and the notes would increase in intensity and severity as our anxiety also increased about being able to return home at all.”

On the plane ride home, Gabbay developed the idea for the project. He reached out to his friends and family about his plan, and they were happy to help.

Over the course of a day, Saam drove to his friends’ homes to take their portraits.

caption Gabbay’s schedule. source Saam Gabbay

Gabbay, who also filmed the experience by strapping a GoPro camera to himself, followed a strict schedule so he could get to everyone’s home in one day. He spent less than five minutes at each person’s house.

“It was lining up everyone and hitting the go button and just hanging onto the schedule,” Gabbay said. “About the quarter of a way, I started sending people notes telling them I was on schedule and they got excited by that. And halfway through, I sent another round of notes saying I was on schedule.”

He said he was only able to complete the project because Los Angeles had less traffic than usual.

caption Gabbay’s friend Mathew.

Los Angeles has notoriously heavy traffic, but the coronavirus and subsequent stay-at-home orders have left roads empty across the country.

“A shoot like that in LA may have taken as much as five days instead of one to hit 30 different locations,” Gabbay said.

Over the course of the day, he drove around 100 miles from the West Side to Pasadena.

Some of his friends, like Richard, pictured, dressed up for the special occasion.

caption Gabbay’s friend Richard. source Saam Gabbay

Richard also held up a sign wishing his friend a happy birthday.

“Honored to be part of this special day for an even more special human with yet an amazing idea with an even more amazing execution,” Richard said in the project.

His friend Ole offered to wear his Groucho Marx nose for his portrait.

caption Gabbay’s friend Ole. source Saam Gabbay

Gabbay collaborated with his friends on their portraits, comparing the experience to jazz performers rehearsing together.

When he reached a destination, he only took around 10 pictures before heading to the next place.

Many of his friends had seen no one but delivery people for weeks, so “for them to see a friend or family member actually on their birthday felt like a treat to them,” he said.

caption Gabbay’s friend Kathleen Beaton. source Saam Gabbay

“Some people had made signs,” he said. “Some had said it was great just to see another human being.”

While Gabbay planned some of the photographs, for others — like this one of clouds — he didn’t know what the shot was going to be until he was there.

caption Gabbay’s friend Debbie. source Saam Gabbay

“I tell Debbie, ‘Put your right hand on the glass,'” Gabbay said. “It’s not like I thought of that ahead of time. It’s more like I was looking at the reflections of the clouds and right where she was going to put her hand was this empty area where the hand would show up. There’s just no way I could have planned that.”

For friends living in apartments, Gabbay used his drone to capture their portraits.

caption Gabbay using his drone. source Saam Gabbay

“The drone shots would take the longest because I would have to fly to their window,” Gabbay said.

When using the drone, Gabbay called his friends to walk them through the shot. For this photo of his friend Homa, he directed her from 20 floors below.

caption Gabbay’s friend Homa Sarshar.

“Obviously I can’t yell up to the 20th floor,” Gabbay said, so he spoke to her by phone instead.

Gabbay even got his mom and dad involved on the project.

caption Gabbay’s parents.

Gabbay stopped by his parents’ place for a portrait of them looking out their sliding door. “We are in isolation, but are all interconnected,” they said in the project.

Gabbay’s project allowed him to reflect on his diverse group of friends.

caption Gabbay’s friends Afshin, Kika, and Luna.

Gabbay said he was friends with everyone growing up, from athletes to mathematicians to people in the art and drama departments – it’s a mentality that has continued into his adult life.

“There was a diversity of the types of people [in the photos] because they were my friends and I have a really diverse group of friends and family as well,” he said.

The shoot also showed the diversity of homes across LA. He visited one friend at her RV camper …

caption Gabbay’s friend Paige. source Saam Gabbay

Gabbay captured his friend Paige peering from her RV after the sun had set.

… and other friends at their luxury home, which Gabbay captured with his drone.

caption Gabbay’s friends Hamid and Nahid.

“Very unusual to be in a luxury prison for such a long time. Documenting it was an absolute highlight,” Hamid and Nahid said in the project.

Gabbay said the day “really was like an adult playdate.”

caption Gabbay’s friend Sohail.

“There’s a different between your talent and your skill. For me photography is a skill but the talent really is being able to connect with people and bring energy,” Gabbay said. “Photography is like the delivery mechanism for delivering the talent around. What I really care about is interacting with people and making something together. Even to most people it seems like photography, it really was like an adult playdate where I got to go and exchange energy and do something creative with someone. It just happens that I had a camera in my hand.”

An extrovert by nature, Gabbay has struggled with the lockdown so the project gave him a chance to interact with his friends on his special day.

caption Gabbay’s friends Madeleine and Fereydoon. source Saam Gabbay

“If I’m left alone for too long, I start to be like a plant who was left out in the sun with no water,” Gabbay said. The project was one way he could interact with his friends and share his birthday with them.

Because of the quarantine and social distancing, Gabbay said he’s had to get creative as both a director and photographer when it comes to the projects he tackles. Where normally he would work with hundreds of people, lately he’s been working in zero or one person shoots for clients.

Gabbay hopes things will get better soon and the quarantine has given him a gratitude for life and the people in it.

“Having death so close made me feel a profound sense of heightened gratitude for every day,” he said.