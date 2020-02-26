A photographer transforms pregnant women into Disney princesses for magical maternity photo shoots

caption Brazilian photographer Vanessa Firme transforms pregnant mothers into Disney princesses. source Vanessa Firme

Brazilian photographer Vanessa Firme transforms pregnant mothers into Disney princesses for stunning maternity photo shoots.

The self-taught photographer told Insider that she wanted to show what happens “after happily ever after.”

The photos feature classic princesses like Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine, and Snow White.

Firme’s shoots include other famous women in pop culture, like Wonder Woman, Sandra Bullock in “Miss Congeniality,” and the main characters of “Sex and the City.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Brazilian photographer Vanessa Firme is showing the world just how magical pregnancy can be by transforming expectant moms into Disney princesses.

caption Photographer Vanessa Firme transforms pregnant women into Disney princesses. source Vanessa Firme

Firme, who lives in Rio de Janeiro, is a self-taught photographer and a mother of two.

Firme dresses her clients in beautiful gowns that pay tribute to Cinderella, Belle, Snow White, and more.

caption Firme is a self-taught photographer from Brazil. source Vanessa Firme

The gowns are near-replicas of these princesses’ iconic Disney dresses, but make sure to put pregnant bellies front and center.

Firme told Insider that she wanted the photos to show what the life of a Disney princess looks like after the movie comes to an end.

caption Firme’s shoots have included a number of classic Disney princesses. source Vanessa Firme

“I thought, this must be what happens after ‘happily ever after,'” she said.

Firme said her photo shoots were first inspired by a custom-made Belle maternity dress.

caption Firme’s Disney shoots were inspired by this custom Belle dress. source Vanessa Firme

Firme told The Indian Express that she had received the dress from maternity designer Amada Mae right around the time the live-action “Beauty and the Beast” film was released in 2017.

By total coincidence, Firme was working with a mom-to-be who planned to name her daughter Bella.

caption Firme received the dress while working with a woman who was going to name her daughter Bella. source Vanessa Firme

It seemed like destiny.

Firme told Insider that her client wanted to pay tribute to her daughter on the way, and the dress felt like the perfect way to celebrate her name.

caption The Belle photo shoot was a total hit. source Vanessa Firme

“I thought how magical it would be for her when she saw her own mother dressed as a princess,” Firme told Good Morning America. “People loved it, and we decided to make more princesses.”

Firme’s photo shoots have included a number of classic Disney princesses, including Jasmine.

caption Firme puts her clients’ pregnant bellies front and center in the shoots. source Vanessa Firme

Her shoots have also featured Cinderella, Ariel from “The Little Mermaid,” and Snow White.

Firme makes sure to pay attention not only to the dresses, but also relevant props — like Snow White’s iconic apple.

caption Firme often includes props in her shoots. source Vanessa Firme

Her Cinderella shoot features a pumpkin, while Ariel’s treasure chest includes her beloved fork – and a cheeky pacifier.

The backdrops of Firme’s shoots also pay tribute to the princesses’ stories.

caption And Firme makes sure her backdrops always fit the princess. source Vanessa Firme

Ariel is posing at a beach, while Cinderella is in front of the steps where she loses her famous glass slipper.

Firme told Insider that she believes Disney princesses are the perfect way to celebrate moms because they’re “a great inspiration to children in the world.”

caption Firme’s photos have become a huge hit around the world. source Vanessa Firme

“It is beautiful to imagine what this means for their childhoods,” she added.

And Firme believes her photos can inspire mothers as well.

caption Firme believes her photos can inspire children and mothers. source Vanessa Firme

“These photos tell mothers that they can all be whoever they want to be,” Firme told Good Morning America.

Firme told Insider that her clients have all loved the photo shoots.

caption Firme said her photos were “magical” for her clients. source Vanessa Firme

“The result was magical for each one of them,” she said. “They were removed, for an instant, from the real world, and taken to a world of enchantment.”

Firme doesn’t just do Disney princess shoots. She has paid homage to other famous princesses as well, like Fiona from the “Shrek” films.

caption Firme doesn’t just photograph Disney princesses. source Vanessa Firme

This mom-to-be is sporting Fiona’s signature green dress, long braid, and ogre ears.

Firme even had one mom-to-be dress up as Wonder Woman.

caption Firme has also featured famous women from pop culture. source Vanessa Firme

Firme told The Indian Express that she chose the superhero because she believes pregnancy “is the most powerful stage in a woman’s life.”

Firme has since included a number of popular characters into her pregnancy photo shoots that go far beyond princesses and superheroes.

caption Firme chose Wonder Woman because pregnancy “is the most powerful stage in a woman’s life.” source Vanessa Firme

She has also paid tribute to Sandra Bullock in “Miss Congeniality,” Julia Roberts in “Pretty Woman,” and the women of “Sex and the City.”

And Firme has turned her Disney series into the perfect newborn photo shoot as well.

caption Firme has even featured newborns in her Disney series. source Vanessa Firme

This baby transformed into an (adorable) “beast” for a photo shoot with their mom.

Firme’s photos have become a huge hit in her native Brazil.

caption Firme’s princess photos have since gone viral. source Vanessa Firme

“When we saw all of Brazil engaged in the concept and the demand generated from the photo shoots, it was very gratifying,” she told The Indian Express.

Now Firme’s photos are going viral all over the world.

caption Firme said her nine-year-old stepdaughter is her Disney consultant. source Vanessa Firme

“There are no words to thank for everything I have received from all over the world,” she added.

Firme said she has one very special person to thank for her success: her 9-year-old stepdaughter Mariana.

caption Firme hopes her photos will remind people that the world is magical. source Vanessa Firme

“Mariana, who knows absolutely everything about the Disney world, is my child consultant for things related to this universe,” she told The Indian Express.

Firme told Insider that she hopes her photos will remind people that life can — and should — be magical.

caption Firme hopes the photos will help people realize that they can create their own fairy tales. source Vanessa Firme

“With a world so fast, so agitated, so cruel, we can still dream, be, wish, imagine, and realize that we can be a part of history and fairy tales,” she said.

“And we can pass it on in the most special way in the world to our babies.”